A playlist across America: The best song every US state









“If it happens anywhere, it matters not” – it’s a mantra that many of the best storytellers have clung to since time immemorial. The notion of narrative, even in music, is deeply entwined with location. The same tale of star-crossed lovers in Peterborough, UK, just takes on a different tone altogether if it is transposed on Paris, France or even Paris, Texas, for that matter. In short, the importance of geography is a self-evident ever-present, and musicians have always exploited this fact.

In fact, geography can even be an indelible filter that colours an artist’s entire work. When Bruce Springsteen talks of jumping in a Mustang and driving through the night until the engine gives out, you can really get behind the sincere romanticism of the story.

The image of ‘The Boss’ eating through the unspooling open road that spills out from New Jersey to the West in one huge rolling bulge of possibility to be plundered is as visceral and present in the song as the howling harmonica in the background.

However, the same story in northern England involves a lad getting behind the wheel of an economical family hatchback and driving two hours down the motorway, where he picks up an overpriced service station sausage sandwich, has second thoughts about his new life in Leeds, and trundles on back home. So, given the constitution of the sprawling expanse of America and its intricacies, its songwriters understandably have a preoccupation with ‘place’.

Alas, that doesn’t mean that every state has been serenaded equally. There are some, like poor old Wyoming, where songs with the state name in the title are harder to come by than a term for the back of the knee. This made curating a playlist of the best song for every state with the state name in the title rather difficult at times.

While New York, California and good old Alabama have been littered with namesake songs, the Maines of this world are used as rarely as cheese in Chinese cuisine.

Nevertheless, we have pushed on through and below you can find our playlist of the best alternative song with the state name in its title for every state.

A song for every American state:

Alabama: ‘Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar) – The Doors

Alaska: ‘Alaskan Pipeline’ – James

Arizona: ‘Arizona’ – Kings of Leon

Arkansas: ‘Arkansas’ – Damien Jurado

California: ‘California Soul’ – Marlena Shaw

Colorado: ‘Colorado’ – Stephen Stills

Connecticut: ‘Connecticut’ – Emma Charles

Delaware: ‘Hello, I’m In Delaware’ – City and Colour

Florida: ‘Florida Kilos’ – Lana Del Rey

Georgia: ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ – Gladys Knight & The Pips

Hawaii: ‘Hawaiian Air’ – Friendly Fires

Idaho: ‘Private Idaho’ – The B-52’s

Illinois: ‘Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois’ – Sufjan Stevens

Indiana: ‘Indiana’ – Adrianne Lenker

Iowa: ‘Iowa Dream’ – Arthur Russell

Kansas: ‘Kansas City’ – Little Richard

Kentucky: ‘Kentucky Rain’ – Elvis Presley

Louisiana: ‘Louisiana’ – The Walkmen

Maine: ‘Maine’ – Coleman Hawkins Quartet

Maryland: ‘Maryland’ – Middle Kids

Massachusetts: ‘Massachusetts’ – Bee Gees

Michigan: ‘Lake Michigan’ – Rogue Wave

Minnesota: ‘Minnesota, WI’ – Bon Iver

Mississippi: ‘Mississippi Goddam’ – Nina Simone

Missouri: ‘Happiness, Missouri’ – EL VY

Montana: ‘Montana’ – Frank Zappa & The Mothers

Nebraska: ‘Nebraska’ – Bruce Springsteen

Nevada: ‘Stop in Nevada’ – Billy Joel

New Hampshire: ‘New Hampshire’ – Sonic Youth

New Jersey: ‘New Jersey’ – Red House Painters

New Mexico: ‘New Mexico’ – Johnny Cash

New York: ‘Fairytale of New York’ – The Pogues

North Carolina: ‘North Carolina’ – Les McCann

North Dakota: ‘N Dakota’ – Parquet Courts

Ohio: ‘Ohio’ – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Oklahoma: ‘If You’re Ever in Oklahoma’ – J.J. Cale

Oregon: ‘Oregon Hill’ – Cowboy Junkies

Pennsylvania: ‘Hell or Pennsylvania’ – BC Camplight

Rhode Island: ‘Sweet Rhode Island Red’ – Ike & Tina Turner

South Carolina: ‘South Carolina’ – Poets of Rhythm

South Dakota: ‘Only Black Man in South Dakota’ – Andre Williams

Tennessee: ‘Tennessee Waltz’ – Sam Cooke

Texas: ‘Texas Sun’ – Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Utah: ‘Utah’ – French Cassettes

Vermont: ‘Moonlight in Vermont’ – Stan Getz & Astrud Gilberto

Virginia: ‘Virginia Plain’ – Roxy Music

Washington: ‘Washington Blues’ – Elizabeth Cotten

West Virginia: ‘West Virginia Fantasies’- Chicago

Wisconsin: ‘Wisconsin’ – Mason McClurg

Wyoming: ‘The Best God Damn Band in Wyoming’ – No-No Boy