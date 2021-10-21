‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ house for sale at $3.25million









If there’s a horror fan out there wanting to get as close as possible to living out their cinematic fantasies, look no further than this brand new house listing in Los Angeles. Sporting a luxurious front garden and forest green exterior, it’s hard to believe this modern 21st century home was the site on which Wes Craven filmed his iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street.

With the cast, crew and Freddy Krueger himself long gone, the house itself is a $3.25 million beauty located at 1428 N Genesee in Los Angeles with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. As reported by Deadline, the house sports far many more modern features than its previous state in Wes Craven’s slasher classic, the house also features walnut floors, large archways and a detached guesthouse.

Finding originality in the largely generic slasher genre, Wes Craven’s 1984 fleshy supernatural horror is a creative masterpiece, creating one of cinema’s most subversive and iconic villains, Freddy Krueger.

Starring a young Johnny Depp, Craven’s film follows the evil spirit of Freddy Krueger, a deceased child murderer who seeks revenge from the grave on the children of those who sent him to his death. Emphasizing revolutionary, grungy special effects and a truly unique sinister entity, straight from the camp underworld, A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the slasher genre’s best and most unsettling films.

A favourite film of the modern master of terror, Jordan Peele, the director of Get Out, Peele recently revealed to The Wall Street Journal that his favourite horror soundtrack was from Wes Craven’s classic. When asked for his favourite horror soundtrack, Peele replied: “There’s so many good horror soundtracks, but A Nightmare On Elm Street’s theme is just – ah, it just gets me. It’s so creepy. [sings main theme] It has the perfect note-choice, progression”.

Take a look at the trailer for the horror classic below, and see the listing, here.

Comments