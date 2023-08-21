A new version of Queen ‘Greatest Hits’ album has been released without ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’









A new version of Queen‘s mammoth compilation Greatest Hits has been released without including the hit song ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’.

The track featured on the band’s original 1981 album alongside tracks such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘We Will Rock You’.

Featuring lyrics like, “Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me”, the track has been dropped from the new edition compilation, which was released earlier this month on Yoto, an audio platform aimed at children.

“It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more,” a description reads on the platform’s website.

It also issues a warning about the songs, stating: “Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used, parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”

The collection was released by Universal Music Group after it signed a partnership with the platform. Further releases from Bob Marley & The Wailers, alongside labels Motown Records and Disney Music Group, are set to follow in the coming months.

Queen were recently awarded a Brit Billion Award by the BPI for surpassing one billion streams in the UK. “Thank you for presenting Queen with a Brit Billion Award,” guitarist Brian May shared in a statement. “We’re grateful to all our fans that support us and continue to enjoy our music. Rock on BPI.”