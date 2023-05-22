A horror movie adaptation of ‘Cinderella’ is in the works









Disney’s Cinderella is to join the host of classic animated characters getting a horror re-imagining, with a gory version of the age-old tale being conjured from ChampDog Films.

Known for similar horror movies, including the violent low-budget Tooth Fairy series, the Cinderella reimagining, titled Cinderella’s Curse, will join other recent horror re-skins, including Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One, an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The film will begin production in the UK next month and will be released in October 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Bloody Disgusting, the director of the new movie, Louisa Warren, stated: “This is an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling”.

It was only eight years ago that Disney released their live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Lily James, Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Hayley Atwell. The movie kicked off the studio’s success with live-action adaptations, kicking off a chain of events that would result in the release of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, in May 2023.