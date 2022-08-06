A history of Jim Morrison’s arrests









Jim Morrison transcended the role of the ‘rockstar bad boy’. While he was erratic, dramatic and heavily reliant on drugs and alcohol, Morrison was also a compassionate poet and one of the most iconic figureheads of the counterculture movement of the second half of the 20th Century.

Morrison fronted the psychedelic blues-rock band The Doors, who formed in Venice, California, in 1965. He was well loved for the beautiful spoken word poetry he recited while the rest of the band, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, went off into long improvised jams when they played live.

Given Morrison’s penchant for nefarious and erratic behaviour, Morrison had many brushes with the law during his short 27 years on earth. Today, we’re going to run through a history of the legendary poet and singer’s arrests.

Jim Morrison’s first arrest came in 1963, on September 28th, when he was arrested for disturbing the peace. During Morrison’s academic stint at Florida State University, he was taken into custody for public drunkenness during a college football game. Alcohol would play a big part in Morrison’s short life, and this was the first of many times that booze would feature in one of his arrests. Morrison had been making fun of the game’s players and fans, and he stole a police officer’s helmet from a squad car after the authorities had been called.

Morrison’s following arrest came less than three years later, in 1966, when he was taken into custody on charges of sexual assault. During a road trip with some classmates, one of Morrison’s friends, Phil O’Leno, went missing. When the group returned from the journey without O’Leno, Morrison joked that he had killed his friend and buried him in the desert. O’Leno’s family were understandably deeply distressed and got the police to investigate. During the investigation, it was revealed that Morrison had kissed a 14-year-old girl without her permission, and he was arrested. However, the charges were dropped when O’Leno returned home.

The following year in 1967, Morrison was arrested during a Doors performance in New Haven, Connecticut, for inciting a riot. He had been teasing the police presence at the show during the band’s performance of ‘Back Door Man’. As documented in Oliver Stone’s 1991 film about the band, Morrison had been backstage with a lady friend, kissing in the shower. A police officer told them to leave, but Morrison refused and was attacked by the officer with a can of mace. Later that night, Morrison took to the microphone during the performance to scathingly attack the officer, calling him a “little blue man in a little blue hat”. The police rushed onto the stage and arrested Morrison for inciting a riot and public obscenity.

Morrison’s history of arrests was not going to end any time soon, and less than two months after the New Haven concert, he was again arrested for public drunkenness in January 1968. Morrison had been pretending to smoke a cigarette like a joint, and the security guards became irate with his behaviour. Morrison taunted the security a got a whack to the head. He was arrested but also took his taunting to the police too. He was strip-searched and thrown into a cell, but Robert Grover – who Morrison had been with that night in Las Vegas – called his girlfriend, and she paid the bail for the pair’s release.

The Lizard King managed to make it over a year before he was arrested again, this time in 1969 at another Doors concert. Morrison had stopped the band during ‘Touch Me’ and went off on a speech about the nature of love and hate. During the speech, someone from the audience poured champagne over Morrison, which led to Morrison removing his shirt, holding it over his crotch and pretending to masturbate. A warrant for Morrison’s arrest was issued for lewd behaviour, indecent exposure, public profanity and public drunkenness. Morrison turned himself in a month later and was convicted of indecent exposure and public profanity.

The final arrest of Jim Morrison before his tragic and untimely death came in 1970 after a heavy night of drinking and was probably his least serious offence. He fell asleep outside the house of Elenor Brough, and when she found him in the morning, she tried to wake him but could not. She called the police, who took him into custody. Fortunately, the bail was only $25, which Morrison paid and was released. He would die less than a year later in Paris on July 7th, 1971.