'a-ha The Documentary' coming to cinemas









a-ha The Documentary is a movie that will be released in the upcoming months, set to be released in the United Kingdom on May 27th. The feature will boast unreleased footage, not forgetting interviews with band members Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket.

The film follows the band during four years of great change, as they rise to the zenith of their popularity. It stems from the premise that three young, precocious men had the courage to see their vision through. By the time the video for ‘Take On Me’ made it out into the world, the band had accomplished what they had set out to do.

“Almost 35 years after their breakthrough,” the synopsis reads, “a-ha still creates magic on stage with their timeless music. They tour the world but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage. They only meet on stage, while doing the one thing they love.”

Adding: “The film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals. This is a story of great music, big ambitions, broken friendship – and maybe forgiveness.”

It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, and a-ha The Movie will be shown at the Dublin International Film Festival on March 3rd, before being screened at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 4th-5th. The musical documentary will then be screened at various other points across Great Britain and Ireland.

In other a-ha related news, the synth-pop trio intends on performing ‘Hunting High and Low Live in Concert’ in Argentina this coming March. The live show will be a translation of their beloved 1985 debut, which features such anthems as ‘The Sun Always Shines on TV’, ‘Love Is Reason’, ‘Train of Thought’, not forgetting ‘Take on Me’, which is arguably their signature number.

The band have planned on touring Britain this coming year, where they’ll play in Liverpool, Birmingham, London and Bournemouth from May 24th, up until May 28th. The band comprises Pål Waaktaar-Savoy on guitar, Magne Furuholmen on keyboards, and Morten Harket on vocals.