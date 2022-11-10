'A Bunch of Amateurs' Review: a heartfelt celebration of cinema and community









'A Bunch of Amateurs' - Kim Hopkins 4

Once a thriving club boasting a seven-year waitlist for membership, the Bradford Movie Makers, established in 1932, appears dilapidated and low on funds when introduced in Kim Hopkin’s latest documentary, A Bunch of Amateurs.

The opening sequence suggests that in the Golden Age of Hollywood, just across the pond, filmmaking was an equally glamorous affair. Bradford was a hub for amateur filmmakers to come together and rejoice in a love for cinema, and hundreds of people attended the club’s annual film festival every year.

Fast forward to 2019, and the club couldn’t be more different. With less than 20 members left – mostly ageing cinephiles who were active movie makers during the club’s prime – the group seems destined to crumble. Yet this doesn’t stop the members from meeting weekly, watching classic films and making short flicks of their own. Hopkins’ lens is tender and understanding, filming the unique cast of characters without judgement. Despite the tragedies and hardships that occur over the course of filming, the director doesn’t veer into the overly-sentimental territory. Instead, Hopkins conveys the importance of camaraderie, friendship and cinema with plenty of laughs mixed in, leaving the audience feeling inspired and hopeful, even at the worst of times.

Hopkins’ joyous celebration of the medium is underpinned by a desire to capture the importance of community and how one common interest can save people’s lives. Many of the Bradford Movie Makers members live difficult lives away from the club. There’s Colin, almost as old as the club itself, whose wife lives in a dementia care home. Harry, also in his 80s, is in a similar situation. Phil – a carer for his disabled brother and considerably younger than the other members – uses the club as a creative outlet that prevents him from becoming isolated. Speaking about the importance of the group, Phil shares, “Maybe making a short film isn’t important in the universe. But if I give up on that, what’s my purpose in life?”

Throughout the film, the members attempt to create various short films on their shoestring budget. Harry is set on recreating a scene from Oklahoma! for his wife, citing it as the first film they watched together. The process is hilarious due to his inability to ride a horse, yet this doesn’t stop the group. Instead, they improvise, doing whatever it takes to make Harry’s vision a reality. We also watch the group attempt to refurbish the building and source funds to keep the club going. Disagreements naturally ensue; however, Hopkins keeps a neutral stance, allowing us to see both sides of arguments, which are always quickly resolved. After all, the group is not just about cinema but community, too. This is demonstrated on numerous occasions, such as when Colin takes a fall, leading the group to set up a projector in his living room to bring the club to his home.

The documentary, tinged with a distinctively Northern charm, goes beyond its focus on cinema. It posits vital questions about male friendship, grief, and the lesser-talked-about effects of Covid-19, such as the isolation of the elderly, especially those who live alone. In an interview with The Guardian, Harry shared, “I’m trying to occupy my nights because I lost my dear wife. […] So I’m trying to keep myself occupied creatively, making films and staying with my friends. […] To be able to go to the club is an outlet socially.”

Hopkins’ documentary is both heartfelt and hilarious, emphasising the importance of art, friendship and community. “What I witnessed was the club really helping them – it saved them,” she shared. A Bunch of Amateurs is an uplifting piece of film that deserves to be watched by all movie lovers as a reminder of why cinema can never die.