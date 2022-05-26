6 Music stage unveils its All Points East lineup









The BBC 6 Music stage has announced its lineup for this year’s All Points East Festival in London. The upcoming event will feature performances from Gilles Peterson, Norman Jay, Sherelle and many more.

The summer music event’s official broadcast partners will be returning to Victoria Park for two weekends of music taking place between August 19-20th and August 25th-28th.

Peterson will join fellow 6 Music Presenters Tom Ravenscroft and Mary Anne Hobbs, AFRODEUTSCHE, Jamz Supernova and Don Letts. The presenters will curate the stage across the two weekends and perform DJ sets of their own on the days they are at the helm.

Ticket-holders can look forward to catching sets by Benji B, Colleen “Cosmo” Murphy, LUXE, Nabihah Iqbal, Nia Archives, Planningtorock, Shy One, and Tash LC & Mina.

In a recent press release, Jim Jing, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “After our hugely successful first year of welcoming BBC Radio 6 Music as All Points East’s broadcast partner in 2021, it’s brilliant to have them back hosting the 6 Music stage,”

He added: “We’re delighted to welcome back the incomparable Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Mary Anne Hobbs curating the lineups with even more exciting names this summer.” You can check out the full 6 Music stage lineup below.

