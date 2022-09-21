3,000-year-old gold mask found in Shangcheng County, China









In a remarkable excavation, an estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China, the very first like it that can be dated back to the Shang dynasty.

The latest find is thought to have been from 1600–1046 B.C.E, and was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county, China, as announced by the country’s National Cultural Heritage Administration. A major archaeological discovery, the mask predates a similar piece found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last year.

An unsung, significant discovery of the 20th century, Sanxingdui is an archaeological site and a major Bronze Age culture in modern Guanghan, Sichuan, China. Left undiscovered until 1986, when archaeologists excavated the site, they unearthed artifacts that radiocarbon dating placed in the twelfth–eleventh centuries. The site remains a major archaeological excavation point to this day, yielding large amounts of gold and bronze artifacts.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, “There has been a saying about bubaijinshen, or an imperishable gold body, since ancient times in China. [The gold mask] proves that the concept had existed since the Shang dynasty”.

Speaking on Twitter, counselor and director Zhang Heqing stated, “Searching for answers to the riddles of history? A gold mask is one of the highlighted artifacts unearthed from Sanxingdui in the new round of excavation since 2020”.

In addition to the mask, gold leaves and turquoise plaques were also found in the tombs. Yet, until now, very few gold objects have been recovered from the Shang dynasty. The ancient discovery adds to the contemporary art world that is flourishing in modern China, including photography and more.

