Adele cleans up at the 2022 BRIT Awards: Full winners list









It truly is Adele’s world, and we’re all just living in it. At least that’s true in Britain, where the ‘Easy On Me’ singer proceeded to clean up at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

In a shown known for quippy moments and occasional punch ups, this year’s ceremony was calm, cool, and quite boring. No major feuds started, no buckets of water thrown on anyone, and no dead sheep at the afterparties (that we know of, at least). Instead, this year’s show was a consistently entertaining, if highly predictable, affair. The only social media-worthy moment was when Adele took a possible swipe at the new gender-neutral Artist of the Year category, but it’s hardly anything to get excited about. Oh, and she might be engaged, which is probably notable as well.

Do you know how many BRITs Adele now has? 12! The three-time Artist of the Year winner (two-time Female Solo Artist, one time gender-neutral Artist of the Year) is now trailing only Robbie Williams by a single award to tie, and will, likely, eventually overtake, the top spot for most BRITs in the history of the awards. She passed into the realm of national treasure long ago, but now Adele is to the BRITs what Meryl Streep is to the Oscars: if she does anything, you know the awards and nominations are coming.

Otherwise, it was a pretty by-the-numbers affair: someone let Ed Sheeran perform two songs, which should be a capital offence, but at least he brought out Bring Me the Horizon, who perfectly articulated my reaction to hearing ‘Bad Habits’ for the first time with some well-placed screams.

Little Simz did some phenomenal work with her live performance of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert tracks ‘Introvert’ and ‘Woman’, the second of which was one of our 50 best songs of 2021. Far Out favourites Liam Gallagher, Holly Humberstone, and Sam Fender all stepped up with some solid performances, and just to solidify herself as the queen of this particular awards show, Adele let the easy-going good times roll with a performance of the wonderfully biting and inherently silly ‘I Drink Wine’.

Dave busted out a guitar solo for his performance of ‘In The Fire’, which will surely go down as the high point for all of guitar music. Wolf Alice managed to nab the Best British Group award in a fine coup, while Little Simz won a well-deserved Best New Artist award. The Americans came in clutch for the international awards, with Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, and Olivia Rodrigo nabbing gongs for International Artist, International Group, and International Song of the Year, respectively.

Holly Humberstone took home the Rising Star award, while 2019 winner Sam Fender took home Best Rock/Alternative Artist. Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act went to Dave, Best Dance Act went to Becky Hill, and in the only Adele loss of the night, Dua Lipa managed to steal Best Pop/R&B Act. Can’t win them all, Adele – only most.

But yes, Adele took home three of the four awards she was nominated for, including British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and Best Song for ‘Easy On Me’. As she took the stage for her Best Song win, she commented on the frankly ludicrous number of songs nominated for the award (15!). Still, it’s always a bad idea to bet against Adele at the BRITs, and now she’s within striking distance of being the most decorated BRIT winner in history.

Check out the full list of winners down below.

2022 BRIT Awards winners and nominees:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Album of the Year

Adele, 30

Dave, We’re All Alone in This Together

Ed Sheeran, =

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Best British Group

Wolf Alice

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Best British Song

Easy on Me’ – Adele

‘Latest Trends’ – A1 & J1

‘Don’t Play’ – Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

‘Remember’ – Becky Hill & David Guetta

‘Obsessed With You’ – Central Cee

‘Clash’ – Dave featuring Stormzy

‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)’ – Elton John & Dua Lipa

‘Heat Waves’ – Glass Animals

‘Bed’ – Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta,

‘Holiday’ – KSI

‘Wellerman’ – Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted

‘Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)’ – Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman

‘Body’ – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

‘Little Bit of Love’ – Tom Grennan

Rising Star Award

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway EMI

Lola Young

Best New Artist

Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Sam Fender

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Artist

Dave

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Artist

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Artist

Dua Lipa

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

Silk Sonic

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

The War on Drugs

International Song of the Year

‘Good 4 U’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Your Love (9PM)’ – ATB/Topic/A7S,

‘Happier Than Ever’ – Billie Eilish

‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’ – Ckay

‘Kiss Me More’ – Doja Cat featuring SZA

‘Girls Want Girls’ – Drake featuring Lil Baby

‘Heartbreak Anthem’ – Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

‘Black Magic’ – Jonasu

‘Stay’ – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X

‘Calling My Phone’ – Lil Tjay & 6lack

‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – Måneskin

‘Rapstar’ – Polo G

‘The Business’ – Tiësto

‘Save Your Tears’ – The Weeknd