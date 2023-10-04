2005: The strangest year in UK music chart history?









If you’re a millennial reading this article, you’ll likely recall the peculiarities that defined the music scene in the early 2000s. It was an era marked not only by fashion trends like low-cut jeans, star-patterned crop tops, studded belts, and Ugg boots but also by a unique fusion of Rihanna-led R&B, The Strokes-esque rock, Britney Spears-fuelled pop, and Eminem-style rap that took the mainstream music world by storm. The year 2005, in particular, showcased some of the most captivating musical oddities in history.

In 2005, Gorillaz unveiled their tumultuous album Demon Days, Fall Out Boy released From Under the Cork Tree, and other notable acts like Oasis, Panic at the Disco, The National, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more embarked on their quests to craft enduring soundscapes. Yet, amid this exciting diversity of rock and indie music, there was also the omnipresent and unmistakable presence of a somewhat polarising figure akin to Marmite, a musical nightmare that the UK general public couldn’t seem to avoid.

The Crazy Frog, the controversial figure created by actor and playwright Erik Wernquist, debuted with its iconic reimagining of the Beverly Hills Cop theme ‘Axel F’. As painful as it may have been for some, the chaotic Crazy Frog version became one of the most successful singles of the entire year. The single claimed the UK number one spot for four weeks, and it was officially released on the debut album Crazy Frog Presents Crazy Hits.

Make no mistake, there were also some more serious contenders that year. For example, Arctic Monkeys made their debut, establishing themselves as the preeminent indie band of the decade with the anthem ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’. Shayne Ward, too, began his official music career following his The X Factor win with the single ‘That’s My Goal’, while Tony Christie joined forces with Peter Kay to deliver the undeniably catchy ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’.

This was a year in which The X Factor arrived as one of the biggest shows that British TV had to offer, and following two successful seasons, Ward’s ‘That’s My Goal’ was accompanied by the first season winner, Steve Brookstein, who released his cover of Phil Collins’ 1984 power ballad ‘Against All Odds’. The song made its debut on the UK Singles Chart at the second spot, eventually reaching number one on January 2nd, 2005. This achievement surpassed Collins’ original version and held the top position for a week.

After leaving Hearsay at the age of 15, singer Ciara had one dream: to become a solo artist in her own right. Initially, no one shared her passion until she met producer Jazze Pha in 2002. Her first single, ‘Goodies’, was released in 2004 as the lead single from her album of the same name. In the UK, ‘Goodies’ entered the Singles Chart at number 68 on January 9th, 2005, but two weeks later, it ascended to the number one position, ending Elvis Presley’s three-week reign atop the chart. The song also made history as the second crunk song to ever reach number one on the UK Singles Chart, following Usher’s ‘Yeah!’ featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, which achieved this feat ten months earlier.

As far as musical debuts go, each of these entries had its own unique contributions. At the time, The X Factor was just beginning, and achieving two number one singles was a huge accomplishment. The incredible popularity of Crazy Frog’s infamous debut was almost beyond belief, especially considering the fact that it was heavily promoted during UK commercial breaks, which led to hundreds of complaints from the public.

Perhaps the most interesting and powerful of each of these remains to be Arctic Monkeys’ first effort. Despite the fact that our friends from Sheffield were all young and rather unprivileged when it came to equipment and studios, dropping something as impressive as ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ ignited a newfound passion in all indie-heads. In the end, the early 2000s delivered a mixed bag of musical offerings, ranging from the exceptional to the forgettable, yet most of it still lingers in our memories.