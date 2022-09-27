Ruins of 2,000-year-old Hercules statue excavated in Greece









The remnants of a statue depicting Hercules, the mythical Roman hero, has been excavated. The ancient statue was unearthed earlier this month during an excavation of a prolific archaeological site in Greece, according to a report by Greek City Times.

The statue, which dates back to the 2nd century C.E., was uncovered by researchers at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AuTH) at a site known to have been the ancient city of Philippi, located in the country’s northern region.

The archaeological team was led by Natalia Poulos, a professor at AuTH, in collaboration with her colleagues, Anastasios Tantsis and Emeritus Professor Aristotle Menzos. 24 students – 18 undergraduates, three postgraduates and three PhD candidates – also took part.

Scholars working on the excavation believe the artefact was once used to decorate a building that dates back to the late Byzantine period in the 8th or 9th century C.E. Researchers believe the original figure was designed holding various objects: a wreath, a lion skin, and a club, the latter of which were found loose at the site. All of these are traditional symbols associated with the Greco-Roman hero.

In a new statement, the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, which oversees projects related to cultural heritage, said that the excavation will continue into next year.

In other archaeological news, an expedition conducted by US marine archaeologists scoured the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas last month and recovered priceless treasures from a 350-year-old Spanish shipwreck.

The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (translated as ‘Our Lady of Wonders’) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal treasures from the Americas. Historical accounts report that the ship collided with the flagship of the fleet and struck a shallow reef before sinking into the ocean. Of the 650 people on board, only 45 survived.

“When we brought up the oval emerald and gold pendant, my breath caught in my throat,” Carl Allen, founder of Allen Exploration, told the Guardian. “I feel a greater connection with everyday finds than coins and jewels, but these Santiago finds bridge both worlds.”

He added: “The wreck of the galleon had a tough history – heavily salvaged by Spanish, English, French, Dutch, Bahamian and American expeditions in the 17th and 18th centuries, and blitzed by salvors from the 1970s to early 1990s. Some say the remains were ground to dust. Using modern technology and hard science, we’re now tracking a long and winding debris trail of finds.”

The video below explores the mythology behind the Ancient Greek hero Heracles, whom the Romans renamed Hercules.