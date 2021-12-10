







Christmas is rapidly approaching which means the holiday shopping has already commenced. It’s that time of the year again when you have to spend a considerable amount of time agonising over what to get your friends and loved ones, especially since the last holiday season was spent in quarantine due to the prolonged impact of the pandemic.

If you want to avoid last-minute panic purchases, it’s better to plan out a gift chart based on the hobbies and interests of all the people in your life. While random surprises have their appeal, personalised gifts will certainly mean more to all those who are close to you and will show them that you have had them in your thoughts during these tough times.

Chances are that you know someone who is extremely interested in movies and if you don’t know what to get them, this is the guide for you. Any item from this list will put a smile on the faces of the cinephiles in your circle and if you want to make it an extra special Christmas for them, we recommend a combination of the suggested items according to your budget.

Ranging from simple and budget-friendly gifts to luxury items, here is a collection of Christmas gifts that are just perfect for cinephiles. Check out the full list below before making up your mind about what to get for your nearest and dearest.

15 perfect Christmas gifts for movie lovers:

1. Clapper Board

No matter how much of a film snob your friend is, we all have a soft spot for the really corny stuff associated with the magic of making movies. The corniest of them all is the clapper board, an object that is completely synonymous with the idea of filmmaking itself.

This Christmas, get your film lover friend or family member a clapper board if you don’t really want to delve too deep into cinephile culture. I promise that they will have a lot of fun playing around with it even if they dismiss the gift at first glance purely out of habit.

2. Film Journal

Students have naturally shifted to digital methods of learning which means that many of them record their observations down on their phones, tablets and laptops. However, shifting from screen to screen while watching a demanding Stanley Kubrick film, for example, is hardly desirable.

That is why you can never go wrong with a journal that is specifically made for film lovers and students so that they can record their thoughts without being distracted and even give individual ratings based on elements like cinematography and screenplay.

3. Alternative Movie Posters

Movie Posters are a staple purchase for all film lovers, especially those who are obsessed with collecting original memorabilia. There was a time when you could walk up to the Box Office and get one of those posters for free but that wonderful tradition has sadly become obsolete now.

Instead of buying your friends and family the posters they are familiar with, why not try something different? This fantastic collection called Alternative Movie Posters: Film Art from the Underground by Matthew Chojnacki should suit your needs, featuring original artistic interpretations of cult classics like Taxi Drivers.

4. Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies

If you’re wondering what to get for your nephew, niece or any other kid you know who is really into films from a very young age, this is the gift that you should go for this Christmas. An essential encyclopaedia of very popular classics, Cinemaps takes an interesting approach to provide relevant insights.

Featuring hand-painted maps by celebrated artist Andrew DeGraff, Cinemaps helps the reader to visualise the topography of their favourite films like Pulp Fiction and Fargo through the use of compelling illustrations and intricately drawn diagrams.

5. The Godfather Notebook

There is almost no way that the movie fan you are shopping for is not a fan of Francis Ford Coppola’s revolutionary epic The Godfather which changed the genre forever and ushered in a new era of American filmmaking. This book is the perfect Christmas present for that one friend who is absolutely crazy about The Godfather.

It is a very special book because it contains all the notes and annotations that Coppola himself made while reading Mario Puzo’s seminal novel which served as the source of inspiration for the film. It provides extraordinary insights into the conceptualisation process of one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century.

6. Cinephile: A Card Game

This special card game is the right gift for you and your gang if all of you are equally obsessed with cinema and film history. Do you want to find out who is the most knowledgeable cinephile in your circle once and for all? Cinephile: A Card Game is a perfect tool for such an occasion.

Incorporating various levels of difficulty, this is the ultimate trivia game for film lovers who are so deep into cinephile culture that they are familiar with Steve Buscemi’s lesser-known cameos as well as the entire filmographies of popular culture icons like Sean Connery.

7. Eat What You Watch Cookbook

A cookbook is a strange addition to a list of potential gifts for film lovers but this one is a special intersection of two separate hobbies – cooking and cinema. Andrew Rea’s wildly popular cookbook is the perfect supplement for any plans of viewing your favourite films for the 100th time.

It has recipes for iconic film dishes like the butterbeer featured in the Harry Potter movies as well as the titular masterpiece from Ratatouille. Instead of having too much on random snacks, you and your friends can enjoy film-specific delicacies according to what you are watching.

(Credit: Amazon)

8. French New Wave Music Album

Does your group or your family have that one member who has been pestering you to watch French cinema since they have known you? To make up for all the films you promised you would watch and never did, use this opportunity to gift them something they will cherish forever.

This particular collection has the original soundtracks from some of their favourite films, including the works of Jean-Luc Godard like Breathless and Contempt. The melancholic score of Georges Delerue in Contempt is enough to send them to their happy place.

9. Sculpting in Time

Andrei Tarkovsky is one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century whose films are studied and dissected by students and scholars to this day. If your loved one is well-versed with the illustrious filmography of Tarkovsky, this is the perfect continuation of their journey.

It contains the Russian master’s personal meditations and reflections on his own films as well as cinema in general, showing how he approached the art of filmmaking. This particular book was recommended by Richard Linklater as an essential read for all movie fans across the world.

10. Studio Ghibli Playing Cards

Studio Ghibli has changed the art of animation for the better and has proven that there is a universal appeal when it comes to exploring the magical side of life. Through definitive masterpieces such as Spirited Away, Hayao Miyazaki and his colleagues have created a life-affirming body of work.

This gift is for those who have found beauty and solace in the films of Studio Ghibli, especially the lonely kids who made friends while watching My Neighbour Totoro. This holiday season, gather for a game of cards with unique illustrations from the film which will definitely convince you to catch up on Miyazaki’s mastery too.

(Credit: Amazon)

11. Citizen Kane 4K Edition

Regularly touted as the greatest cinema ever made in the history of the art form, Citizen Kane is often the first film that film lovers watch before delving deeper into the history of the medium. Thankfully, the Criterion Collection has conducted a 4K restoration of this beloved classic.

Filled with fantastic supplements as well as that long-awaited BluRay experience of Orson Welles’ magnum opus, the Criterion edition of this masterpiece is an absolute luxury. The initial few copies of this version had technical issues but they have been resolved by Criterion so make sure to get the latest editions.

(Credit: RKO Radio Pictures, still photographer Alexander Kahle)

12. Taschen Walt Disney Archives Collection

The Taschen collections rarely disappoint anyone, irrespective of whether the publications are about impressionism in art or film noir. This particular Taschen edition is a must-have for all Disney fans who want to properly explore the origins of one of the most influential cinema studios in the world.

Stretching from 1921 to 1968, this extensive collection explores the “Golden Age of Animation” through comprehensive illustrations, information and around 1500 images! This is the ultimate coffee table book that will keep you engrossed for hours.

13. Ingmar Bergman Criterion Box Set

When Criterion announced that they were finally collating the films of Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman into one definitive box set, cinephiles around the world expressed their collective joy and admiration. One of the more expensive Bergman collections, this one is definitely worth it.

The restorations of popular Bergman masterpieces, as well as lesser-seen works, are all top-notch, featuring commentary from Bergman as well as other members of the team who were involved in the filmmaking process. Along with a 248-page book of essays, this collection has 39 Bergman films spanning six decades of the director’s career.

(Credit: AB Svensk Filmindustri)

14. Bose Soundbar

Any movie fanatic will tell you that a good sound system is especially imperative for a good cinematic experience. No matter how you look at it, laptop or TV speakers just don’t cut it when it comes to enjoying your favourite films on a big screen.

That is why the Bose Soundbar is the perfect Christmas gift for friends and family members who have a perfect setup but lack that extra boost in the sound quality. The Smart Soundbar 300 series has Alexa’s voice control functions and is one of the best options on the market.

15. Home Theatre Setup (Projector and Screen)

To round off this list, we have selected the most expensive Christmas gift option which you should consider if the recipient in question is very special to you and you have the money to splurge. Instead of all the 4K TVs out there, gift your loved one an intimate home theatre setup equipped with a projector and a pull-down screen.

There are various combinations of high-quality projectors and screens to consider, depending on the kind of money you want to spend. However, if you do not have the time to research the technicalities, there are all-inclusive bundles available on Amazon which have everything a film lover could ever dream of.