More than 1,000 musicians release tribute to Taylor Hawkins with 'My Hero' cover









Millions of fans around the world were shocked when it was revealed earlier this year that the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. Many were confused about the cause of death since no details were released when the news broke but it was soon confirmed that Hawkins’ demise was caused by substance abuse.

In the past, Hawkins had spoken about having issues with drug use but he had claimed that he had successfully battled his demons. At the time of his death, the toxicology report indicated that there was a mixture of ten substances in his bloodstream including benzodiazepines, opioids and antidepressants among others.

“Everyone has their own path and I took it too far,” Hawkins once admitted while talking about substance abuse. “I’m glad it got knocked on the head at that point. I wouldn’t take anything away that I’ve done or been through either, because it’s all part of the trip and the journey. I’m trying to be as candid as I can be. I go mountain biking now.”

Many iconic artists delivered heartfelt tributes and the Foo Fighters released a statement which read: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Recently, over 1000 musicians from 25 different countries took to the stage in Paris for Rockin’1000 in order to pay a tribute to Hawkins. The event had started as a plan to get the Foo Fighters to come to Cesena, Italy but it has now become a major event. The musicians honoured the late Hawkins by performing a cover of ‘My Hero’.

Watch the footage below.