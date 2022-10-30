







Many universal fears have been fostered by horror movies over the years, with filmmakers like John Carpenter, Wes Craven, Ari Aster, Dario Argento and William Friedkin caring little for the welfare of viewers trying to get to sleep at night. Just consider what a director like Steven Spielberg did for people’s fear of sharks with his 1975 classic Jaws or what the following ten movies did for the global population’s phobia of creepy dolls.

It’s curious how exactly a children’s toy has made its way into being one of the scariest pieces of horror iconography; why exactly is the humble doll so scary? Is it the blank stare? Their rigid structure? Their knotted fake hair? Or, maybe, their entire lack of consciousness, despite their anthropomorphous features. Either way, there’s no use explaining it; the fact is that they’re terrifying.

We’ve scanned horror history to find the best of the bunch on our list of the ten most terrifying movie dolls. Throughout our search, we’ve collated movies from the likes of James Wan, Dario Argento, Richard Attenborough, Tom Holland and Sandor Stern, unearthing arthouse flicks and mainstream movies to curate our collection of hideous toys.

One thing that became abundantly clear was just how much the iconic American filmmaker James Wan loves a creepy porcelain face, with three of his movies making their way onto our list of the ten most terrifying horror movie dolls of all time.

The 10 most terrifying horror movie dolls

10. Billy – Dead Silence (James Wan, 2007)

As we’ve previously discussed, the American filmmaker James Wan is clearly a lover of creepy dolls, with three of his modern creations making it onto our list. The first is the ventriloquist doll named Billy from the 2007 horror flick Dead Silence. Though certainly not the best of Wan’s movies, the sheer sight of Billy in the film is enough to make you squirm with discomfort and terror.

Dressed in a fetching porcelain black waistcoat and red bowtie, whilst Billy may dress well, don’t be fooled by his charm.

9. Wooden Doll – Suddenly in the Dark (Ko Young-nam, 1981)

Ko Young-nam’s unsettling South Korean psychological horror movie has a creepy doll right at the centre of the tale. The wooden toy is brought to a family home by a young housemade, though the wife begins to question the doll when she starts to experience disturbing visions. Often happening psychologically, you don’t actually see the wooden doll do a whole lot in the 1981 movie, but that’s what makes its presence so special.

Tense and subtle, Young-nam makes good use of the doll in the movie, using its simple design sparingly, often keeping the focus on the steadily declining mental state of the protagonist.

8. Doll – Deep Red (Dario Argento, 1975)

As one of the greatest horror filmmakers of all time, Italian filmmaker Dario Argento is well aware of how to freak his audience out. In his celebrated 1975 movie Deep Red, which tells the story of a jazz pianist and a wisecracking journalist who are pulled into a mystery after they witness the murder of a psychic, Argento uses a disgusting little doll who had no right to be as hideous as he is in the movie.

With buck teeth, a receding hairline and eyes that suggest that there might even be intelligence in his little porcelain head, the appearance of the Deep Red doll has forever gone down in horror movie history.

7. Fats – Magic (Richard Attenborough, 1978)

Celebrated in niche corners of the horror genre, Magic, by Richard Attenborough, tells the story of a ventriloquist who finds himself at the mercy of his vicious dummy, all whilst he tries to spark a new romance between him and his childhood sweetheart. Starring Anthony Hopkins in an underrated role, the film is made memorable for the hideous ventriloquist doll that sits at its very centre.

Though he might look unassuming, with Hopkins’ character dressing him identically to himself, the doll demands death and is a terrifying presence on screen.

6. Sanzia – Dolly Dearest (Maria Lease, 1991)

“It’s time to play,” may not be the scariest of catchphrases — in fact, it feels more at home in the office of a banking firm, which is, I guess, a little scary — but it only adds to the campy magic of Sanzia, the knife-wielding villain in 1991’s Dolly Dearest. As Elliot Wade takes over the Dolly Dearest company, the evil inherent within the toys being made soon becomes too gruesome to ignore.

A film not only complete with Mayan theological terror, plus heinous demons and the aforementioned killer dollies, Dolly Dearest is ripe for cult-classic status. As our main doll tries to possess Elliot’s daughter, Jessica, the Wade family realise they must torch the factory to save the town and anyone who goes near it. Sanzia may be sweet on the surface, but behind the plastic smile is a demon waiting to corrupt every soul it can stick its tongue on.

5. Billy the Puppet – Saw (James Wan, 2004)

When the terror of Saw hit our screens, there was one thing that seemed to usurp all other horror movies. The one facet of this series that sent the chills up our spines: it seemed totally plausible. The idea of drugging a group of strangers and securing them within a room only to slowly torture them through a series of insidious games suddenly felt like a tangible reality, and it left us all feeling cold. However, like all great horror directors, James Wan knew he needed something else.

While reality can provide the most sincere of scares, there is also a need for something otherworldly to propel the film from “good” to “great,” and for Saw, the use of a weird puppet as the face of the frightening operation was a stroke of gneius Billy the Puppet may not be as active as the rest of the entries on this list, but he certainly has as much impact.

4. Hugo – Dead of Night (Alberto Cavalcanti, Robert Hamer, Charles Crichton, Basil Dearden, 1945)

Perhaps one of the most famous instances of a doll coming to life only to enact death is Hugo, or as he would prefer us to say: “Behold! I am the Great Hugo.” One of the icons of the dummy villain game, it was in the 1940s horror anthology project Dead of Night that the obviously freaky dummy first made its appearance, before taking on the role in countless other productions.

For this reason, there are many examples of Hugo being evil enough to be regarded as one of the pioneers of doll-related murder. However, it is the scenes he shared with Michael Redgrave, most notably already trapped within a prison cell, that shine amongst the finest. Hugo and Dead of Night laid the foundations for all the puppets and dolls on our list.

3. Pin – Pin (Sandor Stern, 1988)

Many of the films on our list are regarded as pioneering or landmark moments in cinema history. However, the 1988 Canadian film Pin isn’t one of them. Thought of more closely as a cult classic, the movie focuses on Dr Linden among a flurry of captivating characters, a seriously high-quality premise and the notion that this killer doll isn’t like the rest of them.

Maybe it’s just me, but looking through our list, it’s hard not to feel oneself sizing up these dolls and figuring out just how to survive their antics. For most, it would feel like a swift kick could, at the very least, send them 20 feet the other way. However, in Pin, the catch is that this killer doll isn’t a plaything but an anatomically correct adult medical dummy used by Dr Linden during his teaching. It makes the prospect of fighting off this demon from hell a little scarier.

2. Annabelle – The Conjuring (James Wan, 2013)

James Wan knows the value of an external figure from another realm entering ours only to cause havoc and bloodshed. It’s a fear that most of us have dealt with as a child, and if you so happened to catch Wan’s 2013 masterpiece, The Conjuring, those childhood fears would be accelerated and directed towards your toy collection. There can be no doubt that one of the scariest aspects of that movie was the notorious Annabelle and her more than murderous ways.

For many, the prospect of facing Annabelle on her own is terrifying enough. However, being connected to one of the longest-running movie franchises of all time means her powers feel extended. But, when it comes down to it, the most excruciating thing about this particularly killer doll is her face — severe eyebrows, a set of eyes that feel carved from brimstone and the kind of expression that would make Victorian workhouses shut up shop, Annabelle is an icon of the genre.

1. Chucky – Child’s Play (Tom Holland, 1988)

The most famous horror movie doll caused a significant stir upon his arrival into American cinema in the late 1980s, with many parents and governors creating a moral panic around the violent fictional toy and his movie Child’s Play. With long ginger hair, a multi-coloured striped jumper and tiny denim dungarees, you might think Chucky is just a nice guy in a small body, but he really isn’t.

Appearing in eight different movies, Chucky’s kill count is in the triple digits, taking the life of well over 100 victims throughout his career on the big screen.