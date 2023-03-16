







A movie’s cast is undeniably the heart of the project, breathing life and colour into a well-written script with attentive direction threading components together. Of course, any traditional film text situates a protagonist or two up against villains or general threats. Supporting roles pop up as comic relief, companionship or guidance to the shining star.

Be that as it may, there is the occasion when one supporting character, whether it be due to the writing or talent of the performer, swoops in and takes the spotlight and audience acclaim for themselves. As a result, the actor may take up face value status as the face of the movie rather than the central star and be whom audiences think of when they hear of the feature. Any story figure trope sees this, the hero’s mentor may override them in the audience’s favourite polls, or the comedian-inspired sidekick sweetens viewers through laughs.

An interesting factor is any additional character not cited as the protagonist but derives all attention, showcasing how writing and performing play a vital part in audience engagement. Supporting actors can become recipients of numerous accolades and even cultural solidification through roles that did not even have that much screen time.

Including comic book villains and musical icons, ten supporting actors stole the show right from under their main credited co-star’s nose.

10 supporting actors who stole the show

Robert De Niro as Johnny ‘Johnny Boy’ Ronchelli – Mean Streets (Martin Scorsese, 1973)

Martin Scorsese’s bleak yet eccentric crime drama stars Harvey Keitel as a criminal youth who looks to his best friend (Robert De Niro) to save him from a dooming debt. Mean Streets was written by Mardik Martin and also features onscreen appearances by David Proval and Amy Robinson.

Mean Streets is one of Scorsese’s most underrated features and De Niro’s onscreen appearances. The actor became a National Society of Film Critics for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ recipient for his role as Johnny, who is introduced spectacularly through music and editing choices. The character is intense, unique, charming and a pivotal driving force in the plot, and through De Niro’s magnetic nature, it’s impossible to ignore him whenever he’s on screen.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina ‘Catwoman’ Kyle – Batman Returns (Tim Burton, 1992)

Following the events of 1989’s Batman, Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, under the vigilante identity of Batman, faces a new enemy in shady business owner Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) and Oswald ‘The Penguin’ Copplepot, who have teamed up to take down Gotham. A new vigilante, Catwoman, has also appeared in the city, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Batman Returns features a fantastically selected cast to carry its engaging narrative and darkly charming tone. Every character bursts onto the screen with distinct traits and effects, but none quite like Pfeiffer, who commands every spec of attention through her sophisticated and enduring portrayal of Catwoman. The actor illustrates the physical and psychological transformation effortlessly and provides a sensual edge to overpower numerous male figures in the film.

Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey – The Green Mile (Frank Darabont, 1999)

Frank Darabont adapts Stephen King’s 1996 dramatic supernatural novel, The Green Mile, into a stunning and sentimental drama starring Tom Hanks as a prison warden who sees death penalty prisoners to their executions. When he comes across wrongfully accused wander John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a supernatural gift changes his life and perception.

A notorious and untouchable staple in the emotional drama side of filmmaking, The Green Mile is a new level of heartbreaking derived from the masterful and tremendous performance of the late and missed Duncan, who breaks countless hearts through his tragic yet dignified role. The character is a beacon of hope in a bleak and dire environment, only to be cruelly snatched away, outshining Hanks in the process.

Speaking with The John Ankerberg Show about the changes the role of Coffey had on his career, Duncan shared: “The role came about by Bruce Willis. He told me about The Green Mile. He said, ‘This will definitely change your career’…They hired me as an acting coach, but the role means a lifetime achievement for me. Armageddon put me on the map and let people see me, but now this role is a breakout role, my first breakout role.”

Heath Ledger as The Joker – The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

The second instalment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy sees Christian Bale reprise his role as the Caped Crusader working to keep Gotham clean of crime. One new threat who stands in his way is the extreme anarchist Joker (Heath Ledger), who schemes to take down the city out of hatred and distrust for humanity.

The Dark Knight stands as one of the greatest films of all time, let alone sequels, and even though one could claim it’s down to bold direction and a sweeping thematic landscape, there is undeniably one prominent reason the film is heavily acclaimed. Ledger’s Joker is most fans’ favourite depiction of the iconic supervillain, but the actor’s performance is also one of cinema’s most outstanding. The role burns the screen with its intensity and societal reflection that even had other cast members shocked, which is captured on film, accentuated by a magnificent performance where no trace of the original star is seen.

Robin Williams as Dr Sean Maguire – Good Will Hunting (Gus Van Sant, 1997)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have writing and acting credits in Gus Vant Saint’s psychological drama about a boy genius, Will (Damon), who allows his trauma to override his intellectual gift. Once he is placed under the treatment of a psychologist, played by Robin Williams, his outlook is infiltrated with love for wisdom.

Any role given to Williams, leading or supporting, steals the show like second nature. His work in Good Will Hunting earned him a more than deserved Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ as the part infiltrates every sequence he appears in with a healing and heartfelt tone that sometimes dips into spontaneous and authentic hilariousness. The comedy actor swiftly bridges the humour and drama to align with the ongoing narrative’s switches in tone, almost as though he is dictating it.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton – The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006)

David Frankel’s comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, stars Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist who takes a job as a secretary at a high-end New York fashion magazine. Her boss, played by Meryl Streep, and co-workers (Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci) show that the work will come with struggle.

Appearing onscreen alongside Hollywood icon Streep does not stop the talented and underrated Blunt from having her moment as Emily Charlton. The actor embodies the appropriate snarkiness and pride at the ideal point before sweetening things up after some strong development, appearing utterly natural in her writing and execution for both comedy and drama.

Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito – Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

Martin Scorsese adapted Nicholas Pileggi’s 1985 memoir Wiseguy into the ultimate gangster movie, Goodfellas, featuring a brilliant cast of Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Paul Sorvino. Liotta plays Henry Hill, a gangster who moves up in the ranks only to fall back down again, with the likes of Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci accompanying him as mentors.

With some of Hollywood’s greatest onboard to appear, Goodfellas was destined for greatness, and Pesci’s performance as Tommy DeVito is a vital component in the appraisal. The star earned an academy award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for his work as the short-tempered, dangerous and fiercely competitive mob member. The “Funny How?” sequence may be short, but it’s one of American cinema’s most intense and realistic. Additionally, the character’s hot-headed approach leads to some exhilarating screen events.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Arnie Grape – What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (Lasse Hallström, 1993)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is a coming-of-age drama where Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio share the screen as two brothers. Depp’s character cares for DiCaprio as he has an intellectual disability, with Darlene Cates appearing as a housebound mother in Lasse Hallström’s direction of Peter Hedges’s screenplay.

Let’s cut to the chase; DiCaprio’s performance as a young boy with an intellectual disability was done at such a level of quality and realism that critics thought the actor wasn’t acting. The character offers something between innocent and extraordinary yet tragic and distressing, presented as delicate in a harsh world. DiCaprio’s work never comes across as distasteful or harsh. Instead, he immerses audiences in aching for him during every watch.

Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace – Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

Quentin Tarantino revolutionised American film and pop culture with his second feature, Pulp Fiction, a crime drama borrowed from pre-existing pop culture to invent new contributions. The film features an ensemble cast portraying subjects in various intertwined stories, including John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson as two hitmen working for Ving Rhames’ crime boss who married Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman).

She may appear on screen for no more than three sequences, yet Thurman performed Wallace in such a way that film iconography depends on her image. No one can claim to be a true cinephile without owning a poster or t-shirt with Wallace’s iconic pose at least once. Thurman’s acting style is sleek, charming and mysterious, luring every character and audience member in to hang onto every word she says or dance move she makes.

Anne Hathaway as Fantine – Les Misérables (Tom Hooper, 2012)

Tom Hooper’s 2012 cinematic re-telling of the epic musical and original novel sees a ruthless police officer (Russell Crowe) hunting down Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) in 19th-century France. Valjean soon agrees to take a factory worker’s daughter under his wing.

Hathaway’s brief appearance in Hooper’s striking musical is heartbreaking, powerful, stunning and visceral. The actor was awarded a ‘Best Supporting Actress’ trophy for her brilliant and compelling efforts, portraying the emotional and tragic underbelly of the film’s historical and geographical setting.