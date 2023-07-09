







In the vast realm of music, there exists a bitter-sweet phenomenon where songs suddenly become thrust into the spotlight and attain widespread popularity after the artist who created them has passed away. We’ve seen it happen time and time again with artists such as David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen: during the period of fan mourning, there comes the opportunity to delve deeper into the catalogues of newly discovered material, uncovering hidden treasures that had previously eluded mainstream attention. This is often when the real timeless beauties and poignant messages are known.

Throughout history, numerous musicians, from legendary icons to rising talents, have left behind a musical legacy that transcends their mortal existence. Their posthumous fame is a testament to the enduring power of their artistry and the profound impact they have had on listeners. These songs, once confined to the periphery, eventually claim their rightful place in the hearts and minds of music lovers around the globe.

Immersing yourself in the world of lost sounds after an artist’s death is a powerful experience. When David Bowie passed in 2016, loyal fans mourned the legacy of someone who had such a profound impact on their lives, whilst an entirely new generation experienced the discovery of a previously untouched chunk of music history.

Therefore, let us embark on a journey to explore the enchanting world of songs that achieved iconic status only after the artist’s untimely departure. Prepare to delve into the stories behind these compositions, examining the circumstances that prevented their immediate recognition and how they ultimately emerged as timeless classics.

10 songs that became famous after the artist died

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – Joy Division

Keanu Reeves’ favourite song: the incredibly poignant, emotionally charged ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ became largely popular following Ian Curtis’ untimely death by suicide in May 1980, just a month after its initial release.

It’s intriguing to ponder the song’s effect prior to his death – was it as eery as it seems now? Perhaps not, but its haunting lyrics and melancholic melody capture the complexities of love, despair, and Curtis’ own mental health struggles. “When routine bites hard, and ambitions are low” is just one of the lyrics that depict this song’s power. We’re made to connect with it on such a complex level the accompanying guitar riffing only serves to add to this sentiment.

Joy Division achieved a dedicated following before Curtis’ death, but their popularity skyrocketed after, and the sheer endurance of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ really shines a light on their impact within the emerging post-punk scene.

‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ – Otis Reading

‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ is a timeless classic and one of Otis Redding’s most beloved and iconic songs. Released in 1968, it became his biggest hit and a posthumous release following his death in 1967.

The song was co-written by Otis Redding and guitarist Steve Cropper, who was a member of the Stax Records house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. The lyrics were inspired by Redding’s experiences while staying in a houseboat in Sausalito, California. It captures a sense of introspection and longing as Redding contemplates life and reflects on his own feelings of weariness and isolation.

The song’s melody is instantly recognisable, featuring a memorable whistling introduction that adds a touch of whimsy to the poignant lyrics. It showcases Redding’s soulful and powerful vocals, backed by a gentle arrangement of acoustic guitar, subtle percussion, and a memorable horn section.

‘Dreaming Of You’ – Selena

The release of ‘Dreaming of You’ after Selena’s tragic death further solidified her status as an icon in the music industry. The song quickly became a commercial success, topping the charts and becoming one of her most popular and enduring songs. It touched the hearts of her devoted fans and introduced her music to a broader audience, solidifying her impact and legacy.

Selena’s life was tragically cut short in 1995 when she was murdered at the age of 23, but her music continues to resonate with people worldwide. ‘Dreaming of You’ stands as a testament to Selena’s immense talent, capturing her spirit and leaving a lasting impact on the music industry. Her contributions to Tejano and Latin music and her enduring popularity have cemented her status as a cultural icon and one of the most beloved and influential artists of her time.

‘Buffalo Soldier’ – Bob Marley

‘Buffalo Soldier’ is a timeless reggae masterpiece penned by the legendary Bob Marley in collaboration with Noel “King Sporty” Williams. Initially recorded by the iconic Jamaican band Bob Marley and the Wailers, the song gained widespread recognition with its inclusion in the posthumous 1983 album release, Confrontation. Since then, it has solidified its place as one of Marley’s most renowned and beloved compositions.

The song’s title and poignant lyrics pay tribute to the brave African American soldiers who served in the black US cavalry regiments, commonly referred to as the “Buffalo Soldiers,” during the tumultuous Native American Wars that took place from 1866 onwards. Marley skillfully draws parallels between their fight for survival and the broader struggle for black empowerment and resistance.

The song’s universal appeal lies in its ability to transcend time and borders, resonating with audiences across generations and cultures. Marley’s signature reggae sound, characterised by infectious rhythms, captivating melodies, and soul-stirring vocals, creates an immersive musical experience that amplifies the song’s powerful message.

‘About A Girl’ – Nirvana

‘About A Girl’ was considerably overlooked as part of Nirvana’s debut album Bleach, released in 1989. It wouldn’t garner that much attention until a few years later when it was released as part of the band’s breakthrough album Nevermind in 1991.

It then gained a second wave of massive popularity in 1994 after Kurt Cobain’s death and following its inclusion in the MTV Unplugged in New York album, which further solidified its place in the band’s repertoire.

Musically, ‘About a Girl’ demonstrates the band’s ability to fuse their punk and alternative rock roots with melodic hooks and pop sensibilities. The song’s clean guitar tones and Cobain’s distinctive vocal delivery create a unique blend of grit and accessibility, setting it apart from the more aggressive tracks on Bleach. The melodic structure and infectious hooks showcased in the song foreshadowed the band’s later successes and hinted at their ability to create songs that resonated with a broader audience.

‘A Little Less Conversation’ – Elvis Presley

The original ‘A Little Less Conversation’ was recorded by Elvis Presley in 1968 and appeared in the film Live A Little, Love A Little. Its success at the time was moderate, and fans enjoyed its catch and upbeat elements that combined R&B, rock, and pop. However, it gained widespread recognition and a resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s when it was remixed and re-released by Dutch DJ Junkie XL. The remix added electronic elements and a more contemporary sound, infusing the track with a fresh energy that appealed to a new generation of listeners.

The renewed success of ‘A Little Less Conversation’ highlighted Presley’s enduring appeal and the timeless quality of his music. The remix showcased how his classic recordings could be reimagined and reintroduced to modern audiences, bridging the gap between different musical eras.

‘Swings & Waterslides’ – Viola Beach

The story of Viola Beach is perhaps one of the most tragic. In February 2013, all members of the band, along with their manager, died in a car accident just as they were on the very cusp of widespread success.

Following the tragic accident, there was a surge of interest in Viola Beach’s music, with ‘Swings & Waterslides’ serving as a poignant reminder of the band’s talent and potential. It showcases the band’s infectious and catchy indie pop style, characterised by jangly guitars, upbeat rhythms, and heartfelt vocals. The song features a lively and optimistic melody, with lyrics touching on youthful freedom, adventure, and embracing life’s simple joys.

‘Love Never Felt So Good’ – Michael Jackson

‘Love Never Felt So Good’ was co-written by Michael Jackson along with Paul Anka and Kathy Wakefield. It was intended for Jackson’s 1983 album Thriller, but it remained unreleased then. The track resurfaced years later and was officially released posthumously in 2014 as the lead single from Jackson’s second posthumous album, Xscape.

The song is a joyful and upbeat disco-pop track that embodies the infectious groove and catchy melodies that Jackson was renowned for. It showcases his smooth vocals and impeccable sense of rhythm, capturing the essence of his signature sound. Upon its release, ‘Love Never Felt So Good’ received positive reviews from music critics, who praised its infectious nature and Jackson’s performance. The song was well-received by fans and became a commercial success, charting in various countries worldwide.

‘Grace’ – Jeff Buckley

Upon its release, ‘Grace’ received critical acclaim and is often regarded as one of the greatest songs of its time. Tragically, Jeff Buckley’s life was cut short when he drowned in 1997 at the age of 30, shortly after the release of the song. However, his legacy lives on through his music, and ‘Grace’ remains a standout track that continues to captivate and inspire audiences. Its timeless quality and emotional resonance have made it an enduring classic, solidifying Buckley’s status as one of his generation’s most revered and influential artists.

‘Grace’ is a hauntingly beautiful and introspective ballad combining rock, folk, and alternative music elements. The song begins with Buckley’s delicate fingerpicking on an electric guitar, gradually intensifying as additional instruments and layers are introduced.

The song stands as a testament to Buckley’s immense talent, showcasing his ability to craft poignant and powerful songs that touch the hearts of listeners. Its enduring popularity and impact serve as a reminder of the profound artistry and musical legacy he left behind.

‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’ – Buddy Holly

‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’ is a song written by Paul Anka and recorded by Buddy Holly. Released in 1959 as a single, it became one of Holly’s most beloved and enduring songs.

The song is a bittersweet ballad that showcases Holly’s distinctive vocal style and heartfelt delivery. It features a simple yet catchy melody, accompanied by gentle guitar strumming and subtle orchestration. Holly’s warm and melodic voice conveys a sense of longing and resignation, capturing the emotional essence of the lyrics.

Holly’s tragic death in 1859 at the age of 22 in a plane crash added a poignant layer of significance to ‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’. The song became one of Holly’s last recorded works and served as a significant reminder of his immense talent and the enduring impact he had on the early rock and roll genre.