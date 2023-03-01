10 one-hit wonder actors with only one known role









The acting industry can be cut-throat. One minute you’re in and on the journey to potential global stardom; the next, you’re tossed out in the cold. This reality has been the case for several actors of numerous ages and genres, as they appear in starring roles in successful movies, only never to be able to replicate their fame and accomplishments found in that one film.

Many factors play a part in why an actor has one known appearance in a movie and why this is their only decent to good onscreen appearance. A loved child star may catch an early glimpse of the dangerous road of being a young actor, deciding to quit while they’re ahead and save themselves. A star’s successful role may lead to a potential typecasting situation they may disagree with, struggling to obtain promising work that strays away from their first acting job.

This circumstance can reach any period of filmmaking and any genre, suggesting that a shift in cinematic attitudes carried out by critics and audiences is why an actor cannot replicate success. Either way, when a star becomes cited as a ‘one-hit wonder’ in cinema, it reflects onto later viewings of their one known role, altering how viewers respond to it with the knowledge it was a one-off.

Including franchise stars remaining known only for their long-time character or child stars who ran for the hills, here are ten one-hit wonder actors with one substantial and recognised role to their name.

10 actors who had one good role:

Peter Ostrum (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Mel Stuart, 1971)

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mel Stuart’s charming adaptation focuses on Charlie, played by Peter Ostrum. The boy, and four other children, win a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory, with the late Gene Wilder playing the factory owner. The adaptation also stars Jack Albertson, Roy Kinnear, Denise Nickerson, Leonard Stone, Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen and Dodo Denney.

After appearing in a starring role in the critically acclaimed adaptation, Ostrum immediately departed from acting for a new career in veterinary medicine. However, he did spend time visiting and speaking to schools about his one-film acting career.

Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing, Emile Ardolino, 1987)

Frances, played by Jennifer Grey, falls in love with Patrick Swayze as the resort’s dance instructor during a family holiday. However, the family threatens to keep the lovebirds apart.

Despite starring alongside one of the decade’s most iconic stars in one of its most iconic films, Grey has since struggled to appear in a role that matches her time as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. After 35 years, the Golden Globe nominated performance is still the only way people remember her name.

Danny Lloyd (The Shining, Stanley Kubrick, 1980)

Stanley Kubrick revolutionised horror by adapting Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Jack Nicholson stars as a writer who moves his wife and child, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd, to the haunted Overlook Hotel.

Lloyd is another child star who left the industry after immediate success, specifically after one infamous leading role. The actor played Jack Torrence’s son Danny who has an exceptional supernatural gift, cycling through the hotel’s hallways in some legendary horror sequences. Following the film, Lloyd briefly appeared in the TV movie Will: G. Gordon Liddy a year later before quitting acting to become a biology professor.

Jake Lloyd (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, George Lucas, 1999)

This George Lucas space opera prequel stars Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Ahmed Best, Ian McDiarmid and countless others. It tells the origin story of Anakin Skywalker before he became Darth Vader, while a Jedi master attempts to protect a princess.

Child star Lloyd appeared in only one other film: Brian Levant’s Jingle All the Way, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was released to negative reviews. His appearance in the sci-fi cultural phenomenon as a child angered its grown adult fanbase, garnering scathing criticism for his acting and the film as a whole. He retired from acting a year later. After concerned responses, his mother told Geek Now News: “He has moved closer to his family, and we are all working hard to help him with this. He is still a kind and caring person, and we hope to have him back to his fun and entertaining self as soon as possible. Jake will continue to make progress with the love and support you continue to show.”

Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates, 2001-2011)

Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates have director credits on the cinematic adaptations of J.K Rowling’s hit novel series about a boy wizard and his school of wizardry and witchcraft. Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, teams up with friends Ronald Weasley, Rupert Grint, and Hermoine Granger, played by Emma Watson, to take down Ralph Fiennes’ Voldemort.

Grint’s appearance as Ron, the Golden Trio’s most underrated member, is one a generation of fantasy lovers grew up with. Despite contemporary controversies, Harry Potter’s cinematic legacy remains untouchable. However, the actor has yet to match the outside success his co-stars Radcliffe and Watson have experienced since the franchise ended over a decade ago.

Lacey Charbert (Mean Girls, Mark Waters, 2004)

In this timeless examination of girlhood, high school bullying and adolescent pressures, Lindsay Lohan stars as new girl Cady, who falls prey to a petty cycle of drama and revenge orchestrated by the school ‘plastics’, played by Rachel McAdams, Lacey Charbert and Amanda Seyfried. Tina Fey, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese also appear in this definitive high school film.

Charbert’s performance as Gretchen Weiners, sidekick to queen bee Regina George and heiress to the Toaster Strudel empire, is built of brilliant comedic timing and underrated charm in the hit comedy. However, the actor has since become a Hallmark regular, appearing in unknown seasonal films and some Christian dating app romcoms, none reaching the heights of Mean Girls.

Linda Blair (The Exorcist, William Friedkin, 1973)

This timeless and masterpiece supernatural horror was directed by William Friedkin, who adapted William Blatty’s original novel. It stars Linda Blair as a young child possessed by a demonic and cruel entity, with her desperate mother, Ellen Burstyn, turning to the church for help. Max von Sydow and Jason Miller as the two priests in charge of the exorcism.

Blair’s performance as Regan MacNeil is one of horror’s, or culture’s, most terrifying images. The talented actor was dedicated to the physically and emotionally challenging role and received an Oscar nomination for her efforts. She then appeared in the hugely panned sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, and has since failed to garner the success and attention The Exorcist provided. However, starring in one of the greatest horror movies ever has cemented her talent in cinema history.

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Amy Heckerling, 1995)

Amy Heckerling’s brilliant and creative adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma places the 1800s narrative against a suburban ’90s landscape. Alicia Silverstone stars as Cher Horowitz, a stylish and good-hearted Beverly Hills teenager. Horowitz takes it upon herself to teach new girl and outcast Tai Frasier, played by the irreplaceable and sorely missed Brittany Murphy, how to be popular.

Silverstone’s screen appearance as Cher Horowitz is the pinnacle of ’90s cinema in terms of trendy fashion and attitude, refreshingly showing a fashionable popular girl whose also kind and funny. Despite this, the actor hasn’t matched the role’s iconic status and has fallen into obscurity, which is a shame as she exerts both star power, talent and a great image.

Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, Adam Shankman, 2007)

Adam Shankman’s upbeat, insightful and powerful adaptation of John Waters’ original features a talented cast, including Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, Queen Latifah, Zac Efron, and many others. It focuses on Tracy Turnblad’s pursuit of stardom on a local television dance show and her rallying against racial segregation in 1962.

Hairspray was Blonsky’s film debut and was strong, telling a powerful and emotional story of ambitious pursuit and combating ignorance, with some brilliant musical numbers in between. Since its release in 2007, the actor has yet to appear in anything remotely known, let alone anything that can mirror the musical’s success and has also been unable to let the role go.

Mark Hamill (Star Wars original trilogy and sequel trilogy)

The first part of this culturally and cinematically significant space franchise charts Jedi knight Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, as he rises and battles against the oppressive Galactic Empire, with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher also starring. The third trilogy sees the character mentor Daisy Ripley’s Rey in her own combat of the Force and her fight against the dark side.

Skywalker is a cinematic icon; therefore, Hamill remains a treasured star. However, the actor currently has no other screen appearances to rival as a contender, offering his voice to the unsuccessful Child’s Play remake that was immediately forgotten.