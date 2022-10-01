10 compelling movies that will urge you to turn vegetarian









The cinematic mode of the documentary is and always has been the perfect conduit with which to enact change. Countless feature films have been able to point real-life policy in the right direction. The likes of Errol Morris’ The Thin Blue Line, Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Blackfish have affected real legislation that has changed the reality of their subject matter.

For many individuals considering a drastic lifestyle change, often it is through watching personal accounts of encouragement, or documentaries, either feature-length or YouTube shorts, that help to persuade and stimulate. Documentaries are a gateway to further thinking, conversation and debate, having the genuine ability to change your life.

Such is true for the vegan and vegetarian communities, where films have long been a crucial part of recruitment and education, from recent efforts such as Seaspiracy to earlier films such as Forks over Knives. Whilst documentaries are integral to forcing change, live-action feature films have also been effective in changing the mind of consumers.

From the live-action work of Bong Joon-ho to the documentary efforts of Andrea Arnold, let’s take a look at the most compelling arguments for vegetarianism below.

10 movies that will turn you vegetarian

10. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Hayao Miyazaki, 1984)

Whilst not speaking directly about the involvement of humans in the food industry, Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is a compelling argument for environmental change. Merging a delightfully fun, thrilling animated tale with an environmental subtext of genuine importance, Miyazaki puts the need for a reversal of climate change at the very heart of his classic.

Considering that adopting a vegetarian diet is one of the best ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint, Miyazaki’s film makes for compelling viewing.

9. An Inconvenient Truth (Davis Guggenheim, 2006)

Perhaps the most famous documentary regarding climate change remains An Inconvenient Truth by Davis Guggenheim, a sobering analysis of the state of the climate in 2006. Terrifyingly, the statistics of the film may be a little outdated over a decade since its release, though this shouldn’t put you off watching the essential film, with the former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, putting together a comprehensive argument.

Much like the aforementioned movie, although An Inconvenient Truth doesn’t directly address the meat industry, changing one’s diet remains a great way to make a personal impact on the improvement of climate change.

8. Super Size Me (Morgan Spurlock, 2004)

Speaking of popular documentaries, Morgan Spurlock’s memorable evaluation of the contemporary McDonald’s fast food franchise was a compelling argument against the industry, as well as on meat eating as a whole. Breaking down how animals are bred and killed to make their way into burger patties, chicken nuggets and more, meat eaters may think twice about consuming beef after watching this.

Even almost 20 years after its release, Super Size Me remains worth a watch, and if you want an updated version, there’s always the 2017 film Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

7. Food Inc. (Robert Kenner, 2008)

Many food-related documentaries have tried to change attitudes to human consumption across the years, with Food, Inc. and the aforementioned Super Size Me presenting the most famous arguments for global change. Helmed by Robert Kenner, the 2008 documentary highlights the pitfalls of the American corporate-controlled food industry, revealing some terrifying home truths and shocking scandals across the way.

As well as an argument against the meat and dairy industry, Food Inc. also acts as a terrific starting point to explore a whole range of food documentaries, including Fed Up and What the Health.

6. Babe (Chris Noonan, 1995)

Everyone’s favourite movie about a humble sheep pig, Chris Noonan’s Babe, is an adorable family drama that follows Babe, a tiny pink porker who is raised by sheepdogs on a rural English farm and is taught to herd sheep. Featuring an impressive voice cast that includes such names as James Cromwell, Hugo Weaving, Miriam Margolyes and Russi Taylor, Babe has long been a family favourite across the world.

Having several conversations throughout the film about his previous destiny to materialise as a slice of bacon, you’re heartless if you don’t feel even a little bit tempted to go vegetarian after this.

5. The Game Changers (Louie Psihoyos, 2018)

There are countless great documentaries about going vegetarian, but this one might even go one step further and turn you vegan. The film follows a UFC fighter whose world is turned on its head when they discover that everything he knew about dieting was wrong. Having to face a new reality of understanding, they adapt their lives and pursue success in their sport with a fully plant-based diet.

Featuring several big names from the world of sport and athletics, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the greatest action stars of all time, and Louis Hamilton, this one’s worth your time if you’re a gym-lover.

4. Cowspiracy (Kip Andersen, Keegan Kuhn, 2014)

Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn’s 2014 film may be a little too intense for the regular viewer, but this is a truly worthwhile documentary for those willing to apply themselves to their study. Revealing just how unsustainable our reliance on meat produce is, the film follows the shocking journey of an aspiring environmentalist who seeks to explore whether a plant-based diet really is better for the planet.

Responsible for much debate, as well as a semi-sequel named Seaspiracy, whichever way you look at it, Cowspiracy is a convincing piece of cinema.

3. Cow (Andrea Arnold, 2021)

Usually found operating in the field of live-action feature films, in 2021, the British filmmaker Andrea Arnold took to the documentary space for the compassionate film, Cow. Suggesting thoughts, feelings and consciousness beyond our simple understanding, by placing the audience in the empathetic position of an animal’s right-hand side, Cow asks you to identify with such an existence and question the nature of such in the modern world.

Telling the story of a Cow and her separated calf, Arnold’s dialogue-less film is a noble human effort to unlock an ethereal, compassionate understanding of the truth of those we share our planet with.

2. Okja (Bong Joon-ho, 2017)

Poking fun at the hypocrisy of modern food industry practices as well as our ideological attitude towards eating animals, Bong Joon-ho’s powerful 2017 drama, Okja, follows the story of a young girl’s relationship with her pet, exploring how this familial relationship comes into conflict with a world that sees the animal as mere property. As Okja efficiently proves to illustrate, animals are individuals in and of themselves, not the sausages, beef jerky and burgers that we see on our supermarket shelves.

Visiting a slaughterhouse as part of his research for the film, the filmmaker spoke of the “trauma” of such an experience. He stated, “It’s incredibly shocking. In actuality, I couldn’t even get one-tenth of the detail of the real slaughterhouse into the film. It was such an overwhelming and traumatic experience”.

1. Earthlings (Shaun Monson, 2005)

Exploring humanity’s use of animals for pets, food, clothing, entertainment and scientific research, Earthlings is an unflinching assessment of our relationship with the species we share our planet with. Taking six years to complete, the film, directed by Shaun Monson, covers pet stores, puppy mills and meatpacking plants, using footage captured by hidden cameras that exposed some of the largest food industries in the world.

Opening the film with meditative images of the earth and its bountiful species, Joaquin Phoenix narrates: “Since we all inhabit the earth, all of us are considered earthlings. There is no sexism, no racism, or speciesism in the term earthling. It encompasses each and every one of us, warm or cold-blooded, mammal, vertebrae or invertebrate, bird, reptile, amphibian, fish and human alike”.

It’s brutal and graphic viewing, but one thing’s for sure; it will turn you vegetarian.