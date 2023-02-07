







Just like music, literature and art in general, cinema is a subjective experience, with each person getting something different from the 90-minute showcase. Whilst this is true for any genre of filmmaking, subjectivity plays a particularly important role in the comedy genre, where taste carefully determines which movies rise to the top of the box office and which ones plummet to their dusty depths.

As a result, it is often the comedy flicks that have artistic greatness attached to them, movies such as Richard Linklater’s School of Rock, Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges and Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha, that stand the test of time, thrilling audiences for years after their initial release. As such, this leads big-budget comedies into strange obscurity, seen as ‘too juvenile’ for critical acclaim.

Inevitably, this directs comedies of all shapes and sizes to fall through the cracks of general recognition. With that, we’ve therefore taken it upon ourselves to provide you with the ten most underrated comedy movies of the 21st century for your viewing pleasure. Highlighting the greatness of several American releases whilst also shining a light on lesser-known modern classics, our list includes such celebrated filmmakers as David Wain, Ben Wheatley, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.

Take a look at our list below and add these hilarious, heartwarming comedies to your watchlist now.

The 10 most underrated comedies of the 21st century:

10. Goon (Michael Dowse, 2011)

Having elevated such movies as American Pie, Role Models, and Dude, Where’s My Car? Seann William Scott may just be one of the most undervalued comedy actors in Hollywood. He proved this beyond doubt in 2011 when he took the starring role in Michael Dowse’s Goon, where he played a bouncer who turns an underperforming ice hockey team into overnight pros thanks to his on-rink brutality.

Appearing beside the likes of Jay Baruchel, Alison Pill, Eugene Levy and Liev Schreiber, William Scott leads the movie with effortless charm and wit, making this throwaway Hollywood comedy an instant favourite.

9. They Came Together (David Wain, 2014)

Spoof movies were all the rage at one point during the 1970s and 1980s, with filmmakers like Mel Brooks and David Zucker making such classics as Blazing Saddles and Airplane. Such films went out of fashion in the 21st century, however, after the sub-genre was reduced to lazy pop-culture references. This may be what forced They Came Together to be reduced to relative obscurity, with the film being worthy of much more attention than it currently has.

Starring Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader and Ellie Kemper, among many others, the film is a parody of the cliched rom-com, picking apart the tropes of the genre with a mighty ensemble of Hollywood comedy talent.

8. Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, 2012)

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have become two of the most influential comedians of the 21st century, even if you may have never heard of them. Responsible for multiple viral memes and for curating a new kind of bizarre comedy fostered by Adult Swim, the duo released Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie in 2012 after success with their own TV show in the 2000s, which attracted a loyal legion of followers.

Curious and surreal, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie bears great resemblance to modern meme culture in its offbeat style. Although it was panned by critics at the time, we think modern audiences would find greatness in this grand bizarre.

7. Obvious Child (Gillian Robespierre, 2014)

In an industry and genre dominated by white males, female voices are all too rarely showcased. Such makes Gillian Robespierre’s 2014 movie Obvious Child, starring Jenny Slate, a movie of cultural importance, as well as a hilarious comedy in its own right. Telling the story of a 20-something comedian’s unplanned pregnancy, which forces her to confront the realities of independent womanhood for the first time, Robespierre’s film is a charming watch.

Joined by Gabe Liedman, Gaby Hoffmann and Jake Lacy, Jenny Slate is the film’s driving force, fueling the story onwards with effortless delight and surprising emotional depth, giving the movie an unexpected dramatic oomph.

6. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Jake Kasdan, 2007)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story remains a gem in Judd Apatow’s crown, despite its lack of box office or critical attention. A wonderfully bizarre satire of James Mangold’s Walk the Line and the landscape of 1960s music in general, the film follows the fictional Dewey Cox and his wonderfully mindless rise to overcome adversity and become a musical legend, starring John C. Reilly at the helm.

Starring a host of familiar faces, including Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, Nat Faxon, Jack Black and Paul Rudd, we’re not quite sure why this hilarious comedy is so regularly ignored by fans of American humour.

5. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, 2016)

Speaking of American comedies with big ensemble casts that failed to hit the mark, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, starring Andy Samberg, has bizarrely never been given the praise it deserves. Coming from the Lonely Island team Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, the spoof film tells the story of a former boy band member who does all he can to cling to his power and celebrity status, despite its imminent degradation.

With a host of famous names, including Imogen Poots, Usher, Joan Cusack, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman and Tim Meadows, the film rolls along with an electric pace and never stops keeping you entertained.

4. Role Models (David Wain, 2008)

No doubt, the finest comedy moments of Paul Rudd’s celebrated career have come in the 2008 comedy classic Role Models, where the actor shines in a cast that includes Seann William Scott, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Elizabeth Banks, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino and Ken Jeong. Packed with hilarious moments, Rudd shares the stage with several other comedians throughout the film but emerges as the most likeable star by the end.

Though somewhat appreciated in certain circles, Role Models could do with even more love, with there being truly no end to the film’s staggering hilarity, admitted dimwittedness and impressive heart.

3. State and Main (David Mamet, 2000)

Better known for his crime movies Glengarry Glen Ross, Hoffa and Ronin, director and screenwriter David Mamet came out with the hilarious, dramatic comedy State of Main in 2000. Telling the story of a movie crew who invade a small town and take advantage of the residents who are all too ready to give up their values for showbiz glitz, Mamet’s film has a vigorous funny bone as well as a solid emotional core.

Starring the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman, alongside William H. Macy, Julia Stiles and Matt Malloy, whilst the film was somewhat appreciated at the time, it has never gained the critical or cultural attention it deserves.

2. Sightseers (Ben Wheatley, 2012)

For a moment in the 2010s, it appeared that Ben Wheatley was the next big thing in British cinema, having helmed the dark horror Kill List, experimental drama A Field in England and the adaptation of the dystopian J.G. Ballard High Rise. While he is yet to fully live up to his potential, his 2012 horror comedy Sightseers was a glimpse into what the filmmaker was capable of, creating a movie which oozed dark charm.

Well-balancing the scales of horror and comedy, Wheatley’s film is regularly gruesome and mean-spirited, yet also irresistibly human at the very same time. Written by Steve Oram and Alice Lowe, who also star, this is as much their movie as Wheatley’s.

1. Best in Show (Christopher Guest, 2000)

Here’s the thing, the classic Christopher Guest canine comedy Best in Show was rated at the time of its release by both audiences and critics. Winning a number of notable awards back in 2000, it’s curious why Best in Show isn’t still seen as a cultural staple, with many people being totally unaware of its existence, despite its excellent core concept and thrilling performances from everyone involved.

Telling the story of the highly competitive and cut-throat world of dog shows, director and co-writer Christopher Guest creates an instantly loveable movie that ties together great comedy with touching drama.