The 10 most gorgeous Criterion Blu-Ray covers









For those on the outside looking in, the allure of Criterion’s glamorous Blu-rays may be tricky to understand; ‘they’re just movies’. Of course, say this simple sentence to any avid movie fan, and they may slice your head off with the edge of their newly-purchased disc.

The habit of collecting each of the 795 (and counting) is indeed addicting, with each new addition to your stack providing yet another classic movie and a beautiful piece of cover art. Much like the allure of vinyl, the pleasure of unwrapping a brand new Criterion Blu-Ray is a multi-faceted joy.

While each and everyone makes for a worthy addition to your collection, some simply look so great that it seems almost a waste to hide their front covers from view, displaying their mere spine instead. So, to honour the sexiest Criterion Blu-Ray covers on the market, we’ve made a handy list of the most attractive pieces of box art below. Marvel at their beauty.

The 10 greatest Criterion Blu-Ray covers:

10. The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

This monochrome Italian classic from Gillo Pontecorvo is set in the 1950s, telling the story of the fear and violence that escalates as the people of Algiers fight for independence from the French government. A tense war drama still considered a classic of Italian neorealist cinema, Pontecorvo’s iconic movie features a standout performance by the French actor Jean Martin as Col. Mathieu.

As for the Criterion cover itself, this one is truly unforgettable, featuring two hands battling over the crescent and star of the Algerian flag. It’s bold and brilliant.

9. Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying And Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1964 satire, Dr. Strangelove, barely needs an introduction, with the fame of the war movie preceding the feature film itself. Starring the iconic comic actor Peter Sellers, who plays three characters in the movie, Kubrick’s film tells the story of an insane American general who orders the bombing raid on the Soviet Union, accidentally triggering nuclear war after a comedy of errors.

Well translating Kubrick’s gorgeous monochrome visuals, the Criterion cover for the movie also features a smart display of the needlessly long title, shaping it like a nuclear bomb. It’s simple yet so classy.

8. Polyester (John Waters, 1981)

American filmmaker John Waters, known as the King of Filth, is known for his gloriously indulgent movies of bad taste, with his 1981 movie Polyester no different. Starring his long-time collaborator Divine, the story sees a suburban housewife’s world fall apart once she discovers that her pornographer husband has been unfaithful to her, making way for 86 minutes of debauchery.

Unlike the aforementioned films on this list so far, the cover art for Polyester is a vibrant portrait that mimics the art of a great romance novel, reflecting the humour and style of Waters himself.

7. Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, 1978)

Made almost entirely during the golden hour of beautiful natural light, Days of Heaven is an extraordinary feat of direction from Terrence Malick, following a love triangle on a country farm in Texas in the early 20th century. Where Badlands missed out at awards season, Days of Heaven enjoyed much praise, with Malick winning the Best Director at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival and a Palme d’Or nomination for his efforts.

The Criterion cover does well to capture the film, showing the farmhouse that features prominently as well as the golden fields of corn which contrast magnificently with the cloud-dotted blue skies. It truly doesn’t take much to make Days of Heaven look magnificent.

6. Rififi (Jules Dassin, 1955)

Jules Dassin’s French crime film adaptation of Auguste Le Breton’s novel of the same name is a thrilling crime drama that follows four men who plan a technically perfect crime, only for the element of human error to intervene. A somewhat lesser-known classic, Rififi is worth checking out for more reasons than its intricate story, terrific characters and striking art style, with the Blu-Ray cover offering a treat in and of itself.

With bold azure blue colours, the front cover offers a timeless piece of art that perfectly suffuses the film’s name with its classy tone.

5. Hausu (Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1977)

Possibly the most idiosyncratic film of all time, Hausu is a psychedelic trip like no other, featuring a flurry of animation, surreal violence and enigmatic Japanese energy from filmmaking master Nobuhiko Obayashi. Conjured into the director’s mind after a conversation with his daughter, the film follows a group of seven schoolgirls who travel to one of their aunt’s country homes that turns out to possess an ancient evil.

The Criterion cover for the Blu-Ray features a frame from the classic film tuned up to 11, with the demonic cat reflecting the sheer vibrant madness of Obayashi’s movie.

4. Lord Of The Flies (Peter Brook, 1963)

Inspiring countless post-apocalyptic stories, Peter Brook’s 1963 film, based on the book of the same name by William Golding, follows a group of schoolboys who begin their own savage civilisation after being marooned on a Pacific island. A fascinating, tense, and surprisingly touching film, Lord of the Flies is a classic for a reason, prompting discussions from viewers of all ages across the globe.

Its Criterion box art is silently stunning to match, featuring one of the boys staring directly at the viewer, covered in body paint and a glare that suggests all innocence has been lost. Masterful.

3. The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin, 1940)

Released amid the terrors of WWII, Charlie Chaplin’s sharp-witted The Great Dictator sees the influential comedian depict a Jewish lookalike of Germany’s tyrannical leader, delivering an inspiring speech at the film’s close. Having long been dissected and explored, the speech itself is long and broad, speaking to the great successes of the human race in light of the imminent horrors of WWII.

Criterion’s cover for The Great Dictator is a lesson in perfect simplicity, with both sides of Chaplin’s characters being shown, with his iconic moustache taking centre stage.

2. The Sword of Doom (Kihachi Okamoto, 1966)

When samurai movies are discussed, too often are the films of Akira Kurosawa discussed. Don’t get us wrong, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo are iconic in their own right, but Kihachi Okamoto’s Sword of Doom needs some serious praise too. A gory piece of early action cinema, the film stars Tatsuya Nakadai as Ryunosuke Tsukue, a sociopath samurai whose actions create a trail of vendetta and violence.

Its Criterion cover is a portrait that speaks 1000 words, showing Tsukue in the background, surrounded by several dead bodies and the shroud of hazy zesty fog. It’s apt, stylish and undeniably cool.

1. Repo Man (Alex Cox, 1984)

Alex Cox’s undisputed cult classic co-stars Harry Dean Stanton as Bud, a repo-man who recruits a young punk called Otto (Emilio Estevez) to help him find a Chevrolet Malibu that is wanted for a $20,000 bounty, finding a mysterious bounty hidden in the trunk in the process. Receiving love a little after the release of the movie itself, Cox’s classic is a joyous celebration of the freneticism of 1980s cinema.

Embedding a neon green map of Los Angeles into the shape of a Mohican-sporting skull, no Criterion cover compares to the greatness of 1984s Repo Man. It looks great; it perfectly reflects the punk aesthetic of the movie, and, most importantly, it makes you want to buy it…now.