







Rock and roll has always taken a bit of pride in coming from the wrong side of the tracks. Even if some songs were meant to just get some annoyance out of parents every now and again, there was always a subtle element of danger in every single song that came out of the speakers in the golden age of the genre. Then again, there are more than a few times when the darkness got a little bit too real for some fans to take in, and acts like Nine Inch Nails and Black Sabbath turned in some unholy albums.

As much as these albums might have some catchy tunes here and there, the real draw behind them is how unrelenting they can be from one song to the next. Compared to the usual album that’s just interested in keeping a groove from start to finish, each record on our list practically feels like a weapon from one track to the next, with guitars that hit like a sledgehammer and drums that feel like they’re designed to hit the listener right in the centre of the chest.

That’s before even getting to the lyrics too, and there’s a lot to sift through on here, either telling stories about people on the darker side of life or giving a glimpse at just how dangerous the rock and roll lifestyle can become when someone goes too far. Sometimes the lyrics aren’t even that dark, but hearing the artist’s take on them brings an unsettling tone to the record.

Anyone can write a song that’s meant to sound spooky, but these albums were willing to go the extra mile. Each track accounted for are examples of artists combing through the different corners of their psyche and sharing what they find there with the rest of the world.

10 darkest rock albums ever made

Ten – Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam isn’t really the first act that comes to mind in terms of the heaviest that rock has to offer. In the age of grunge, the sound of Eddie Vedder’s croon and Stone Gossard’s riffs were much happier than what Soundgarden and Alice in Chains were making at the time. Underneath that stadium rock sound were a lot of pent-up emotions, and Ten had much more to unpack than just rock tunes.

When listening to the lyrics, Vedder is telling some pretty messed up stories across the album. ‘Why Go’ was originally about a girl being forced into a mental institution and escaping, and ‘Jeremy’ is the true story of a middle school kid that brought a gun to school and committed suicide in front of his classmates.

Before the band was a working entity, Vedder already had some warped lyrical ideas when he made the MamaSon demo for Gossard, which tells the story of a kid who is told that his father is dead, his mother trying to force sex upon him, and eventually messing up the guys mind so much that he goes on a murdering spree. Those were originally conceptual pieces, but fans know them today as ‘Alive’ and ‘Once’ respectively. So next time people listen to any Pearl Jam songs for ‘90s night, just make sure to take a second look at the lyrics.

Plastic Ono Band – John Lennon

There’s no correct way to leave the greatest rock group in the world. John Lennon had already been wanting a divorce from the Beatles after meeting Yoko Ono, and after finally being able to rest, he began to crack up, getting in touch with his emotions after going through gruelling experiences in primal therapy. Like all artists, though, Lennon took all of that pain and turned it into a song.

Across his first proper solo album, Lennon sounds like he’s at his wit’s end a lot of the time, constantly trying to keep his emotions under control while also condemning the kind of horrible practices he sees around him. This might be the most human album that Lennon had made, being more open about his personal life by confronting his estranged parents on ‘Mother’ and trying to make sense of feeling lonely inside on ‘Isolation’.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, with songs like ‘Love’ previewing the happy times that he was going to have now that he has found his other half. While Lennon might have been at peace, Beatles fans definitely weren’t ready for him being this candid, like when he shed himself of all his hangups and closed the door on The Beatles at the end of the song ‘God’. The ‘60s dream was over, and it was time to move on with life.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Most adult contemporary music isn’t as focused on getting dark often. Even though some macabre subjects have been brought up in the genre, there are no fans looking to get something dense and scary out of a Goo Goo Dolls or Matchbox Twenty project. Fiona Apple has always been a slightly different breed, and her comeback album in 2020 was a twisted turn into a nightmare.

Focusing on the concepts of dependency and toxic relationships throughout life, Fetch the Bolt Cutters has some of the most scathing lyrics of any of Apple’s projects. Though there are some usual snarky songs like ‘Shameika’, the way she depicts harsh topics feels almost ritualistic, like the concept of bullying on ‘Relay’ or drawing allusions to depression on ‘Heavy Balloon’.

The instruments are almost on edge right alongside Apple’s voice, being made up of some of the strangest percussion on a record, from random bongos to what feels like strange noises that have been put through loops. When the album goes for the throat, there are songs like ‘For Her’, which switches from piano romp to a Captain Beefheart fever dream to deep emotional catharsis in the span of a few seconds. What Apple created here might be a work of genius, but if fans aren’t in the right frame of mind, this record should come with a content warning.

In Utero – Nirvana

Fame isn’t necessarily for everybody. Even though Kurt Cobain may have wanted to be a rock star while working on Nevermind, he never could have imagined the kind of baggage that came with it. Once he was being called the voice of his generation, he realised that he didn’t want the attention anymore.

After being part of a media circus, In Utero sounds like Cobain lashing out at all of the artificial sides of fame, wanting to find some sort of peace of mind that the world isn’t going to let him have. Throughout the entire project, Cobain’s voice sounds like frayed nerves going off, going from soft ballads like ‘Dumb’ to trying to rip his own throat out on ‘Scentless Apprentice’.

Although ‘Heart Shaped Box’ might have been lighting up the radio at the time, no one could have predicted what was going to happen next, as Cobain went into his own downward spiral for years before committing suicide a few months after this album came out. There are a lot of intense moments on this record, but underneath all of those layers of guitar distortion is Cobain’s desperate cry for help.

Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

Not everyone is really equipped to deal with the rockstar lifestyle. The music business is a hard game to master, and many hopeful musicians have been chewed up and spit out by the pop machine far too often to keep count. Even years after Syd Barrett had to step down from Pink Floyd, he was still on their minds once the crowds got larger.

After Dark Side of the Moon went beyond the band’s expectations, they came back to the studio disjointed, not wanting to talk to each other that much in between takes. They spoke through the music, writing songs in tribute to Barrett’s memory, knowing that he could have never been there when they blew up. Although the title track might be the emotional centrepiece of the record, ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ feels like the culmination of everything they had been working towards, almost like the spirit of Barrett is coming through the speakers.

Outside of the emotional songs, ‘Welcome to the Machine’ and ‘Have a Cigar’ are good indicators of just how artificial the business seems when they’re only worried about the bottom line. There are a lot of tempting pieces about the rock and roll lifestyle, but this album should be played to every rock musician to let them know what they’re getting themselves into.

Kid A – Radiohead

Whenever creating a masterpiece, there’s always going to be pressure for what’s coming next. The minute an artist gets off the road promoting one of their classic records, there will always be the label breathing down their necks wanting something that’s just as good as what came before. So how do you follow up on a masterpiece? Answer: do something totally different.

After making OK Computer and bringing the millennium of rock to a close, Radiohead went the exact opposite direction for Kid A, drenching their songs in a melancholy haze of synthesisers and ambient sounds. Being inspired by elements of jazz and eccentric rhythms, there’s a certain haunting quality about this record, like being caught in a haze after a nuclear bomb went off. Even some of the more user-friendly Radiohead songs like ‘How To Disappear Completely’ feel much more subdued this time.

Once settling into the groove, though, Kid A offers some of the most engaging tracks Radiohead have ever made, with ‘Idioteque’ sounding like Thom Yorke on the edge of sanity while different samplers play around him. OK Computer may have been about artists grappling with technology, but Kid A is like trying to find one’s humanity again after technology has consumed the populus.

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Before the ‘70s, heavy metal didn’t really have a name yet. There were still some heavy acts making the rounds to be sure, but Led Zeppelin fell more on the blues side of things, and Cream were washed out in a sort of psychedelic haze through most of their career. It was a new decade now, and Black Sabbath stomped out the entire hippie movement when they stepped into the recording studio.

Looking to document what they played live, Sabbath changed the course of hard rock over only 5 tracks, making something that was a lot more frightening than what most fans were used to, like the audio equivalent of a horror movie that kicks the record off.

While Ozzy Osbourne gets most of the star power for being the madman behind the microphone, most of the songs belong to Tony Iommi’s guitar, making some of the darkest riffs ever put to tape by just playing the blues, turning songs into odes to Satan like ‘NIB’ or making regular blues covers sound ferocious on their cover of ‘Warning’. Sabbath may have been the ugly stepchildren of rock and roll, but they also had a whole new genre laying underneath their feet.

White Pony – Deftones

Nu metal has never been meant to be the most sunshine-y and happy genre in the wild. Even though people like Limp Bizkit may have brought the party back on TRL in the late ‘90s, there were still lots of acts looking to put some of their darkest thoughts into their songs too. Not Deftones, though. They were looking to build an entire world in your mind.

Bringing in Frank Delgado as a full-time member this time around, White Pony strikes the perfect balance of heavy riffs and some of the most serene ambient pieces to come out of metal. Although some songs like ‘Elite’ still pummel fans to the ground with how punchy they are, ‘Change (In the House of Flies)’ and ‘Digital Bath’ go for a much different approach, almost lulling fans into a sense of security before bringing in the dark stuff.

The album takes on a whole new meaning when reading the lyrics though, talking about people experimenting with drugs and turning towards the darker side of life, like turning to violent tricks on ‘Knife Party’ or leaning into the intensity on ‘Passenger’, featuring a guest verse from Maynard James Keenan from Tool. There’s definitely a drugged-out atmosphere to this album, but this is upping the dosage to almost an OD.

Dirt – Alice in Chains

The grunge wave at the start of the ‘90s wasn’t really a walk in the park. As much as it might have been a breath of fresh air from the poodle-haired acts on MTV, this was not meant to be fun music, and artists were more than willing to talk about their scar collections. And while Kurt Cobain and Eddie Vedder may have been open about their problems, no one had more scars than Layne Staley.

Throughout the making of Dirt, Staley was starting to get hooked on heroin, and it’s easy to hear the problems that he’s going through on every single track as if he wants to cleanse himself of his demons. Even when a song is explicitly not about drugs like ‘Rooster’, Staley pours a lot of pain into his delivery, as if he’s trying to find some way out of this hole through the music.

Further down the record, Staley starts to show just how far he’s fallen too, going from agonizing wails to the sad acceptance that he’s fighting a losing battle. It’s not like it didn’t come to pass either, as Staley sunk further and further down the rabbit hole before passing away of an overdose in 2002. Drugs are never the way out, but Staley put up one hell of a fight through this record.

The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

Around the late ‘80s, Rock was just starting to realise how vicious electronic music could sound. Years before The Chemical Brothers started making music, the likes of Ministry were bringing electronic music into metal and making songs that sounded like they were intentionally trying to distort the usual perception of rock music. Nine Inch Nails may have seemed like the more poppy version of what industrial could do, but no one could ever find an album as disgusting as The Downward Spiral.

After hinting at something darker coming with the EP Broken, Trent Reznor poured through the darkest corners of his soul on this record, taking different pieces of noise and moulding them into something that resembled a song. Following a narrative surrounding the protagonist ‘Mr Self Destruct’, each song sounds like entering a different part of Reznor’s brain.

One minute he’s giving into primal urges on the song ‘Closer’ and the next he’s sinking further into depression and self-loathing on ‘Eraser’.

The title track is about as dark as one can get, being one of the most uncomfortable depictions of suicidal thoughts ever put on a mainstream record. As much as ‘Hurt’ may have provided a silver lining at the end of the album, the listener can’t help but be stunned at how much destruction this man left in his wake.