







Comedy, although less prominent in recent times, remains an integral and enduring part of our lives. It has evolved significantly, from the early days of comedic legends like Charlie Chaplin and the Three Stooges to the ridiculous humour of Seth Rogen’s Sausage Party. Comedy has, and hopefully always will be, a huge part of cinema.

Within the realm of comedy, there are movies that have achieved status as all-time classics, revered for their timeless humour and memorable characters. On the other hand, some films strategically incorporate humour as a means to alleviate the dark undertones of their stories, using comedy as a tool to balance and enhance the overall cinematic experience. This delicate balance between comedy and darkness creates a unique and captivating blend that resonates with audiences on multiple levels.

Many successful comedies thrive on outlandish and dark plots that aim to elicit laughter while simultaneously pushing the boundaries and making audiences slightly uncomfortable. Though not new, this approach remains a prevalent trend in contemporary comedy films. By taking risks and challenging societal norms, these films create a space for unconventional humour to thrive and explore new comedic territory.

Dark comedies often delve into taboo subjects, uncomfortable situations, and morbid humour. They navigate the fine line between laughter and discomfort, skilfully blending humour with darker themes such as death, crime and social issues. Dark comedies offer a unique and satirical approach, challenging societal norms and pushing boundaries. By juxtaposing laughs with the macabre, these films provide a thought-provoking and sometimes unsettling exploration of the human condition, leaving audiences both amused and introspective.

The 10 darkest comedies ever made

10. After Hours (Martin Scorsese, 1985)

After the powerhouse films Raging Bull and The King of Comedy, Scorsese took a daring departure and unleashed After Hours, a wild and captivating exploration of one man’s insane night. This dark comedy takes an office worker on a nightmarish journey through a surreal evening filled with chaos and unpredictable twists. After Hours showcases Scorsese’s remarkable range as he veers away from his renowned crime epics.

After Hours had a significant impact with its darkly comedic portrayal of a man’s nightmarish misadventures in New York City. Its unconventional narrative, kinetic energy, and eccentric characters left a lasting impression, resonating with audiences and earning critical acclaim. After Hours solidified Scorsese’s reputation as a master storyteller and demonstrated the enduring power of dark comedies to captivate and challenge viewers.

9. American Psycho (Mary Harron, 2000)

Endlessly quotable and often on my TikTok, Patrick Bateman is, without a doubt, one of the most studied characters in film history. When you think of how much the public adores to quote Patrick Bateman, it can be quite frightening at times. This acclaim, though, is all down to how emotionally impactful the film is.

The script for American Psycho is fantastic. You can never forget some of the scenes. When it leans towards the violent and dark side, you can’t peel your eyes away from Christian Bale. Bateman doesn’t kill his victims; he taunts them with comedic dialogue, such as when he is speaking about Huey Lewis and Phil Collins before butchering them to death.

8. Dr Strangelove: Or How I Learnt to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

The dark comedy in Dr. Strangelove uses its power from the unsettling collision of laughter and the thought of total destruction. Kubrick’s expert direction infuses tension into every scene, amplifying the comedic moments against the backdrop of impending doom. The film’s satirical lens exposes the irrationality of military bureaucracy and the dangerous allure of power. By finding humour in the direst circumstances, Dr. Strangelove forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths and question the sanity of a world that would bring itself to the brink of self-destruction.

Decades after its release, the film’s sharp wit, provocative themes, and darkly comedic tone continue to captivate audiences and highlight the timeless relevance of satire in reflecting on the human condition.

7. In Bruges (Martin McDonagh, 2008)

Arguably you could’ve slotted McDonagh’s latest, Academy Award-nominated hit The Banshees of the Inesherin on this list, but I believe In Bruges is the superior choice. Blessed by a captivating performance by Colin Farrell, he is sent by his agent Ralph Fiennes to Bruges till the dust settles down. Little does he know, Bruges may well be the last place he ever sees.

The dialogue between both Farrell and fellow Irish actor Brendan Gleeson hits so well, but the severity of the situation balances nicely with it all. Farrell has committed a serious crime and is definitely not a good person or deserving of redemption. Humorously, Farrell’s repeated remarks of how much he hates Bruges can leave you in stitches and leave you feeling sorry for him – a strange twist indeed.

6. The Nice Guys (Shane Black, 2016)

An underrated jewel, The Nice Guys never finds itself on a list of dark comedies despite its strong script and fantastic performances by lead actors Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. The film follows a mismatched pairing as they stumble upon a big conspiracy while investigating the disappearance of a young woman. With sharp writing, hilarious back-and-forth, and a stylish ’70s vibe, The Nice Guys delivers a delightful blend of humour, action, and mystery.

The Nice Guys showcases the dark comedy genre with its clever blend of humour and crime. The witty banter, offbeat characters, and absurd situations create a comedic contrast to the gritty and violent backdrop. The Nice Guys successfully navigates the fine line between laughs and danger, delivering a hilarious and entertaining experience within the realm of dark comedy.

5. Parasite (Bong Joon ho, 2019)

Parasite is a dark comedy that explores social class divisions in Seoul, South Korea. The film follows a poor family’s infiltration, like a parasite, into a wealthy house, leading to twists and a daring, unique commentary on societal inequality. Its clever script, humour, and underlying dark mood make Parasite a compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experience and deserving of the Academy Award for ‘Best Picture’.

Parasite made an extraordinary impact on the global film industry. With its meticulous storytelling, captivating performances, and thought-provoking themes, Parasite shattered language and cultural barriers, winning numerous highly-esteemed accolades, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and four Academy Awards. The film’s success sparked conversations about class disparity and brought Korean cinema to the forefront, a spot it deserved to be at, cementing its place as a modern masterpiece with a profound and lasting impact.

4. Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

What can you say about Pulp Fiction that hasn’t already been said? Aired as potentially the great film of all time, Pulp Fiction is the epitome of what a dark comedy can be. Following the lives of a boxer, two hitmen, a mobster’s wife and a Bonnie-and-Clyde pair of armed robbers, Pulp Fiction uses humour to balance the dark themes and the story it tells. On top of this, it uses comedy to create memorable dialogue, which has helped the film stand the test of time.

Pulp Fiction had a groundbreaking impact on the film industry. The film’s perfect blend of violence, dark comedy, and pop culture references became iconic, influencing hundreds of filmmakers overnight. Pulp Fiction helped redefine the crime genre, earning deserved critical acclaim, was a huge commercial success, and garnered multiple Academy Award nominations. Its cultural impact continues to resonate, solidifying its status as a modern classic today.

3. Shaun of the Dead (Edgar Wright, 2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a fan-favourite, dark comedy film that manages to blend zombies after we had not had a good zombie film in years with normal, British, everyday life. Shaun, your typical Brit with no ambition and a love for a good pub, is on a mission to save his loved ones during a zombie apocalypse. The film is witty, clever and beautifully shot while also paying homage to the horror genre. Shaun of the Dead is remembered for its laughs, but at the heart of the film, it is an endearing tale of friendship and survival.

Shaun of the Dead had a significant impact on the horror-comedy genre. Edgar Wright’s direction helped make this a refreshing film unlike anything seen before. The film’s sharp writing and clear love for the genre resonated with both audiences and critics alike. Shaun of the Dead rebirthed the zombie sub-genre, inspiring a wave of similar films and establishing Wright as a modern filmmaking genius.

2. Snatch (Guy Ritchie, 2001)

Snatch weaves together multiple intersecting storylines, similar to Pulp Fiction, in the London criminal underworld. With colourful characters, such as the iconic traveller-boxer Brad Pitt plays, that you can’t forget, along with some of the most iconic quotes, Snatch is a film that you can’t help but laugh along to as the chaos and mayhem unfold.

Because of its stylised visuals, quick dialogue and clever narrative twists, Snatch has become a cult classic and solidified Ritchie’s signature filmmaking style. It helped show the world exactly what he is capable of, and he remains one of the strongest filmmaking voices to this day. The film’s success influenced subsequent crime comedies, leaving a lasting impression on both filmmakers and fans alike.

1. Trainspotting (Danny Boyle, 1996)

Trainspotting is a dark comedy that delves into the gritty world of heroin addiction in Edinburgh, Scotland, during the ’90s. With its blend of comedy, tragedy, and, at times, surrealism, it offers a raw portrayal of a group of friends navigating their self-destructive lifestyles. Its darkly comedic moments highlight the absurdity and desperation of their circumstances and the tragedy of drug addiction.

Trainspotting helped show the world, along with Britpop, how creative the UK was in the mid-1990s. Danny Boyle filmed this story with unflinching honesty. It succeeds when the characters are raw, and the entire film is coupled with a memorable ’90s soundtrack, which resonated with audiences at the time. Trainspotting became an overnight phenomenon, launching the careers of its cast, most notably Ewan McGregor, and establishing Boyle as a visionary director and a strong voice in Hollywood.

Its portrayal of addiction and rebellion left an indelible mark on the film landscape, sparking important discussions and inspiring future filmmakers.