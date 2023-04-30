10 classic rock songs that were written on the spot









Some musicians can spend years trying to get a song right. No classic track comes out without hard work, and artists aren’t resting until they have a fully realised version of their idea to present to the world. The music business has never been known for patience, though, and songwriters like Tom Petty and The Beatles thrived well under pressure.

Despite having a rapid deadline approaching for their albums, each of the songs listed below fell out of thin air in the middle of recording, either made up in the studio or emerging out of a jam session between the band. Sometimes the writer might have a snippet of an idea floating around in their head, but it takes the rest of the band to flesh it out and turn it into something usable for an album.

Not every song like this is made under pressure, either. For all of the commitments that come with getting an album out on time, some tunes emerge with no rhyme or reason, with the band jamming on a completely different song and getting a whole new tune out of taking the session in a new direction.

Although there might not have been much thought put into it, most of these “in the moment” tunes would become classics, capturing the spontaneous feels much better than a song that got mulled over in the studio for an age. It might not seem fair to have songs happen on a whim, but part of the beauty behind it is not having to worry about the little intricacies of the song. It’s not about complexity…it just sounds good.

10 classic rock songs written on the spot:

10. ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ – U2

According to producer Daniel Lanois, U2 records are never finished, they just come out. From the moment they enter the studio, the Irish rock icons have been known to tinker with their sounds until they think they’ve achieved that sounds irreplaceable. That didn’t come without hardships, though, and The Joshua Tree took a few years to get some of its biggest hits.

Despite the massive undertaking to create tracks like ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ began as a completely different song called ‘The Weather Girls’, complete with a different drum track and virtually no lyrics. After days of being stuck in the first verses, Lanois started subtly singing a traditional melody to himself, which inspired Bono to start singing what is now the verse melody of the tune.

In the same vein as that traditional melody, Bono’s lyrics read like a hymn of devotion, striving to find some kind of relief or love that he never knows will come or not. Borrowing from the world of gospel music, the tune also has religious undercurrents, as if the band are trying to ascend to some higher power through the communal act of making music. There may have been some overthinking in the studio, but U2 is indebted to the songs of their ancestors for pulling the music out of them.

9. ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ – Eagles

By the time Eagles got to work on Hotel California, any type of filler song would not make the final recording. The songwriting team of Glenn Frey and Don Henley had become a musical institution, and they weren’t going to entertain the idea of putting a cheap song next to their opus title track. As the band were warming up their fingers in the studio, though, one of the greatest riffs of their career fell in their lap courtesy of Joe Walsh.

After playing with them on the road and eventually joining their ranks, Walsh worked with a finger exercise that he used to practise finger coordination. When Walsh was asked what it was, the band welcomed the exercise into their new song, starting with a story about the seedy side of Hollywood.

The title was also made up on a whim, as Frey remembers getting the idea after speeding down the streets of California with a drug dealer friend, who mentioned the phrase after Frey asked him to slow down a little bit. Frey may have wanted to slow down at that moment, but with songs like this driving their career forward, Eagles weren’t going to be letting up any time soon.

8. ‘Supersonic’ – Oasis

For Noel Gallagher in the mid-90s, Oasis thrived off momentum. Although he knew that he had the greatest rock band in the world at his disposal, Noel also recognised that it could be over instantly and was adamant about keeping the fire burning for as long as he could. The only thing standing in their way between the streets of Manchester and the big time was the recording restraints they had.

After re-recording Definitely Maybe numerous times, Noel wrote ‘Supersonic’ during one of the sessions where nothing was getting done. Trying to cut the punky thrasher ‘Bring it On Down’, the rest of the band ducked out, leaving Noel behind to work on the new material. Thinking that they needed a new song, Noel came up with ‘Supersonic’ live in the studio as the rest of the band were eating Chinese in the next room.

Instead of cutting the rest of ‘Bring it On Down’, Noel insisted on working on the new song straightaway, with the right amount of swagger that suited Liam’s voice perfectly. Although it would take a few more months before the band had a version of their debut album that they were happy with, ‘Supersonic’ announced everything they were about the minute Noel’s guitar stormed in.

7. ‘Sledgehammer’ – Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel has never been the most consistent artist in the world of rock. Although he has done loads of work for political and humanitarian efforts over the years, his music sometimes takes a back seat, leading to decades at a time when no new music comes out. Gabriel is always hard at work, though, and it took a decent jam session at the end of the album So to give him one of his biggest hits.

Inspired by Otis Redding, Gabriel had an idea floating around in his head for a soulful vocal line and asked the rest of the band to work on it before packing up for the idea. Even after cutting the version off the floor for what would become ‘Sledgehammer’, the rest of the band was convinced that the song would probably come out years after they originally laid it down.

Gabriel was determined to run down the song’s melody, though, bringing in a Memphis horn section to bring the right amount of soulful integrity and a bit of cheeky flair to the tune. Wrapping everything together with a stop motion animation video, Gabriel got a second wind as a solo artist, going from the obscure prog rock journeyman to one of the forerunners of MTV in the late ‘80s. Gabriel wasn’t looking to change his sound, but the tune was so irresistible that the mainstream came to him.

6. ‘The Chain’ – Fleetwood Mac

The entire recording process of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours sounds like a hellish experience. Outside of the separations happening left and right, Lindsey Buckingham’s insistence on having everything sound perfect often led to sessions that went on for hours, with each band member getting weathered by the day. Though ‘The Chain’ may have been the emblematic song of the record, it formed out of the ashes of a Christine McVie tune.

When sessions began, one of the first songs demoed was ‘Keep It There’, which boasted a powerful vocal performance from Christine and what would become John McVie’s most powerful bassline. After shuffling the writers around a bit, though, Buckingham’s delicate picking part worked its way into the track, bringing a gothic feel after adding lyrics about the night falling down.

Though the song worked perfectly fine in its restructured state, the rest of the band added their flair to the track, culminating in a new chorus discussing the chain keeping them together. Although Christine’s song could have been a knockout without the added extensions, the reformatted version said much more about the sessions than even the band knew. They fractured at the seams, but they could always rely on the musical chain to bind them.

5. ‘Paranoid’ – Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath has always been known to take their time on their records. Despite having some of the heaviest riffs known to man, not every one of their songs was necessarily radio-friendly, often eclipsing six minutes and banging away at whatever demented riff Tony Iommi thought up. Though ‘Paranoid’ may have sounded like a hit from the get-go, the fact that it exists happened purely by accident.

When coming up with the final tracks for the album, Sabbath’s label told them that the album was too short and they needed to add a few tracks to fill out both sides of the vinyl. Rather than think of a new song, Osbourne recalls their producer telling them to go and jam something after lunch, by which time Iommi had come up with the central riff to ‘Paranoid’.

By the time the rest of the band returned from a break, they couldn’t get it recorded fast enough, with Bill Ward remembering scrambling to find his drumsticks to get the song down on tape. The song was the epitome of an eleventh-hour recording, even being titled ‘Single’ on the master tape before they decided to name the song after the album. The song is still about the horrors of depression that afflict Osbourne, but the insistence power of the riff blew the doors wide open for Sabbath on the hit parade.

4. ‘Even the Losers’ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty never once questioned where his songs came from. He might not have been the disciplined songwriter who writes one tune a day, but Petty was a servant to his muse, knowing when to be at the right place and for a tune to fall out of the sky. In the case of ‘Even the Losers’, though, Petty’s muse only gave him half a song when he went into the studio.

For the longest time, Petty had all of the song’s verses but no chorus, as he painted a picture of old friends meeting after high school and having some romantic tension in the air. Instead of writing it in the studio, Petty decided to go ahead and record the tune anyway, not having an idea what he would say by the time he hit the chorus.

Once the dramatic pause of the song kicked in, Petty blurted out the line, “even the losers get lucky sometimes”, which completely tied the song up for him. The band also paid homage to their idols in the tune, with Mike Campbell mentioning borrowing a few licks from Chuck Berry when crafting his solo. The former lovers in the verses might have gone their separate ways, but that impromptu chorus imagines a world where things might have been different.

3. ‘Fame’ – David Bowie

David Bowie was always known for trying different shapes when he entered the studio. As much as he could play glam rock until the day he died, Bowie was an explorer of sounds, using his album Young Americans to inhabit a soul aesthetic. Though most of the album was a tribute to the Philadelphia soul sound, the cornerstone track didn’t fall into place until Bowie got help from another living legend.

As the band were grooving on a riff from guitarist Carlos Alomar, Bowie invited John Lennon down to the studio to listen to what he was working on. After getting the riff under his fingers, Lennon started running different ad-libs to himself, which morphed into the word “fame” as the session continued.

Seeing how both Bowie and Lennon had been through the media circus more than a few times, ‘Fame’ turned into a complete dissection of stardom, seeing the highs and lows that come when everybody knows your name. Though Bowie would shapeshift even further during his upcoming krautrock phase, ‘Fame’ left the audience wondering what musical planets ‘The Starman’ would take them to next.

2. ‘Rock and Roll’ – Led Zeppelin

The entire premise behind Led Zeppelin’s fourth started as a bit of a joke. Since the critics never gave them the time of day, Jimmy Page set out to make the kind of album that critics would have to give them credit for, mulling over classics like ‘Stairway to Heaven’ until they were perfect. Although some songs might have taken hours of frustration, it was out of those sessions that they hit on one of their most freewheeling tracks.

In between the recording of the tune ‘Four Sticks’, John Bonham would get increasingly frustrated with the odd timing of the song and start playing something else. Towards the end of one of the sessions, ‘Bonzo’ decided to liven up the day by playing the opening drum break from the Little Richard song ‘Keep A-Knockin’, with the rest of Zeppelin quickly storming in behind him.

With some new lyrics from Robert Plant and a wild solo from Jimmy Page, ‘Rock and Roll’ became an ode to the harder side of the genre, as Plant talks about waiting a long time before hearing something that perks his ears up. Zeppelin was already willing to push the boundaries of hard rock, but going back to the music they loved as kids made their new material sound effortless.

1. ‘Hey Bulldog’ – The Beatles

During the back half of the 1960s, The Beatles practically lived in the studio. After leaving the road for the last time in 1966, the Fab Four were determined to use the studio as an instrument, taking songs that were more adventurous and seeing them through with the help of George Martin. In between sessions, they were also doing promotional material, but no amount of cameras would stop a day’s work.

After being told that they were going to shoot a video for the song ‘Lady Madonna’, John Lennon thought it would be fun to work out a song on the spot instead, coming up with the lyrics to ‘Hey Bulldog’ as the cameras rolled. Although the promo material would feature ‘Lady Madonna’ playing in the background, the band were in the studio making one of their best rockers, with a fantastic piano figure and Lennon and Paul McCartney ad-libbing dog barking sounds towards the end of the track.

As soon as they got to work on their next album, though, creative tensions would rise, with Lennon and McCartney becoming more territorial about how they wanted their songs to go. Both songwriters were starting to slowly drift away from each other, but for this day at the studio, ‘Hey Bulldog’ just sounds like good clean fun.