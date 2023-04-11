







The mere suggestion that a classic movie should be remade is enough for some film fans to kick off and take to Twitter to vent their rage, but let’s admit it, sometimes remakes are welcome. Take Denis Villeneuve’s remake of David Lynch’s 1984 film Dune, a sci-fi spectacular that corrected the mistakes of its predecessor, or George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which gorgeously reimagined the director’s own Mad Max 2 from 1981.

Under the right leadership, a classic tale that might not have reached its potential in the past due to artistic or technological limitations can be given a new lick of paint, shining a light on the older film in the process. Indeed, although there are countless examples of terrible remakes, *cough* 2016’s Ben Hur *cough*, many remakes have also proven the critics wrong, adding a magic ingredient that the original film was lacking.

So, we’ve decided to take on the hordes of online film fans and name ten classic movies we think would benefit from a remake. Though we’re not saying each of the following ten films are particularly bad, we think that each of them could shine if they were remade in the context of modern-day society, capable of being more impactful, more terrifying or more spectacular.

Take a look at our list below, which includes classics from the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Francis Ford Coppola, Sidney Lumet and Fritz Lang.

10 classic movies that would benefit from a remake:

20000 Leagues Under the Sea (Richard Fleischer, 1954)

Directed by Richard Fleischer, the original version of 20000 Leagues Under the Sea tells the story of a ship sent to investigate a series of mysterious marine wreckages, only to encounter a submarine named the Nautilus. A classic of 1954 that was based on the novel by French writer Jules Verne, the sci-fi was almost remade by David Fincher in the 21st century, with the director having big plans for the film.

Speaking about the movie, Fincher stated: “Dude, it was fucking cool. It was smart and crazy entertaining, with the Nautilus crew fighting every kind of gigantic Ray Harryhausen thing. But it also had this riptide to it”.

The Birds (Alfred Hitchcock, 1963)

Even if you haven’t seen Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1963 horror The Birds, chances are you would have heard of its terrifying concept before. A strange horror mystery, the film starts off as something of a small-scale love story until the birds of a small northern California town begin to attack the residents, causing panic among the locals. Whilst a classic Hitchcock thriller, we feel like the film is ripe for a remake.

Focusing on the environmental subtext of the movie, The Birds could be a really interesting project for an esteemed director to take on, especially considering the 1963 film’s rather dated special effects.

The Black Hole (Gary Nelson, 1979)

Most of the entries on this list were considered classics upon their release, and whilst Gary Nelson’s The Black Hole certainly has its pocket of film fans, the 1979 sci-fi could’ve been so much better. This is why we’ve opted to choose to film for our list, with the likes of Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve and David Lowery each having the ability to transform the messy original into something cinematically spectacular.

The original film tells the story of a team who finds a missing ship on the edge of a black hole, commanded by a mysterious team. With some narrative additions and a distinctive re-think of style, a remake of The Black Hole could reach the heights its predecessor never could.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Blake Edwards, 1961)

Whenever we take a dive into classic movies that have aged terribly, Blake Edward’s iconic romance tale, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, always comes up in the conversation. The simple romance tale follows a New York socialite who becomes infatuated with a young man who has moved into her apartment building and is best known for an iconic performance from Audrey Hepburn, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

Still, it’s undeniable that some parts of the movie have dated terribly, with the racist depiction of an Asian landlord, played by Mickey Rooney, being extremely offensive and difficult to ignore. Getting rid of this character whilst updating the romance would help audiences gain a greater appreciation for the classic.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (Jack Arnold, 1954)

We’ve included the classic 1954 horror flick Creature From the Black Lagoon on our list, but truthfully, we could’ve included many other iconic Universal monster flicks, such as 1931’s Dracula, 1934’s The Black Cat or 1939’s Son of Frankenstein. Though, we thought Creature From the Black Lagoon had the most potential, telling the story of a prehistoric beast lurking in the darkness of the Amazon.

The likes of Guillermo del Toro, Ivan Reitman, and John Carpenter have each considered remaking this classic, yet nothing has ever materialised. With some updated effects and an inserted subtext about climate change, a modern reimagining would be very welcome.

Jason And The Argonauts (Don Chaffey, 1963)

Before you copy the URL of this article and paste it alongside a fiery caption on social media, let’s start this entry by saying we love Jason And The Argonauts and the work of the influential special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen. But, the story of the 1963 film, which follows a Greek hero who goes on a quest for a Golden Fleece, swells with cinematic potential and camp fantastical promise.

As well as the somewhat wasted potential of the story, whoever comes in to update the film could also update the special effects whilst also honouring Harryhausen in the process, perhaps by simply updating the stop-motion technique.

To Kill a Mockingbird (Robert Mulligan, 1962)

So, Robert Mulligan’s To Kill a Mockingbird is better known for its literary origins, being penned by Harper Lee in 1960, but that’s not to say that the Oscar-winning movie was no good. Celebrated by fans and critics, the movie tells the story of Atticus Finch, a lawyer in depression-era Alabama, who is tasked with defending a Black man against an undeserved rape charge, facing racism and prejudice from the surrounding community in the process.

Given the civil rights conversations that are still raging in American society today, a modern update of this classic tale could be a remarkable thing to behold, especially if it was helmed by such a mind as Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay or Nia DaCosta.

Metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)

This entry may be another one that might rub film purists up the wrong way, but as much as we think Fritz Lang’s Metropolis might be the most influential sci-fi movie ever made, we also think a remake could be special. The silent era classic tells the story of a futuristic city divided between classes, where one of the city’s greatest minds falls in love with a prophet who tells of a forthcoming saviour.

Strange and ethereal, the original film is ripe for a remake, with someone like Denis Villeneuve or Claire Denis able to elevate the tale, highlight its poetic undertones and give it a lick of technological innovation.

Network (Sidney Lumet, 1976)

We’re not sure that any other filmmaker could do more with Paddy Chayefsky’s influential screenplay for Network than Sidney Lumet, with the film telling the story about a television network which exploits a mentally ill news anchor for its own profits. Winning four Academy Awards, including ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for Peter Finch and ‘Best Original Screenplay’, Network is a bonafide great.

So, why exactly do we think it needs a remake? Well, the story of Network is painfully pertinent, exploring how mass media can exploit, deceive and breed hatred. Wouldn’t this same sentiment be glorious to break down using such modern networks as Fox and GB News?

The Outsiders (Francis Ford Coppola, 1983)

Francis Ford Coppola, the influential American filmmaker behind such iconic 1970s movies as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, was never quite able to replicate his early success, even though he tried time and time again. In 1983 he adapted S.E. Hinton’s Outsiders, which told the story of two gangs whose rivalry is complicated after one member is killed. Starring the likes of Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, the film became a platform for multiple young stars to thrive.

Still, despite the film’s significance, looking back, it wasn’t all that great. The story is a great one and would benefit from a modern reimagining in the vein of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story or Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.