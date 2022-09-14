The 10 best non-superhero post-credit scenes of all time









Post-credit scenes are inventive devices that directors use to extend their stories for just a few seconds. These scenes come once the credits have finished rolling, and they can either feature humour or a teaser of a sequel as rewards for the viewers who sat through the whole credit roll.

In recent years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has heavily adopted this technique. Once one MCU movie is complete, another will be teased using a post-credit scene. This specific example aims to pump some more energy into comic fans.

Admittedly, film Twitter – and other social media sites – have started to poke fun at the MCU for their desire to use this technique. Users will make jokes about MCU fans watching a non-MCU film and being blown away by an absence of a post-credit scene. It’s almost as if Marvel invented the post-credit scene.

However, this technique can be found in many eras and genres of films and below, you will find ten great post-credit scenes from non-superhero films.

The 10 best non-superhero post-credit scenes:

Get down with the sickness (Dawn of the Dead, Zack Synder, 2004)

Synder’s Dawn of the Dead is a rare example of a quality horror remake. This re-telling of Romero’s classic follows a group of survivors who take refuge in an upscale suburban shopping mall during a zombie apocalypse.

This film’s post-credit scene summarises an apocalypse’s terror and hopelessness. Shown in a found footage format, the survivors suffer a frustrating boat journey before making it to a new dock of land. However, a vicious crowd of zombies are waiting for them and attack, as Disturbed’s Down with the Sickness fittingly plays.

“Go home!” (The Muppet Movie, James Frawley, 1979)

Kermit the Frog sets out on a journey to Los Angeles, hoping to find stardom. He is accompanied by his eccentric muppet family and followed by a greedy businessman.

While Ferris Bueller has the most infamous post-credit scene of telling the audience to leave, The Muppets did it first. The post-credit scene features the Muppets remaining in their seats chatting, followed by Animal yelling at the viewers to go home. It’s a clever and comical display of meta-fiction that is also on brand.

Facehuggers live to see another day (Aliens, James Cameron, 1986)

This action sci-fi sequel shows the aftermath of Ridley Scott’s horror Alien. Final girl Ripley agrees to return to the site of the alien attack with Colonial Marines. However, the alien problem is bigger than the last time.

Horror film endings are notorious for implying the villain or monster isn’t actually dead. Aliens‘ post-credit scene hints that Ripley and the crew didn’t take down all the creatures, as the facehuggers sounds can be heard. This sets up the franchise’s next instalment.

Life after Andy (Toy Story 3, Lee Unkrich, 2010)

17-year-old Andy is getting ready for college. This new stage of his life means letting go of his childhood toys. The toys, led by Sherriff Woody, are accidentally donated to a daycare centre with a new playtime routine.

Whilst Toy Story 2‘s post-credit scene was a collection of bloopers (despite being animated), the third film shows the toys’ lives under their new owner Bonnie. After an emotional goodbye to Andy, they fit right in with the toys that were already there, showing an easy start to the new era.

Last scare (Insidious, James Wan, 2010)

James Wan is a contemporary horror master. His 2010 supernatural Insidious challenged its subgenre by having a human being haunted rather than a house. This human is just a child who has slipped into a coma. This channels demonic entities to terrify his family.

After some terrifying jump scares and a shock twist ending, viewers assume they are safe from any more frights once the credits roll. However, Wan manages to get in one last scare. After already scaring the audience, the Bride in Black demon appears from the darkness. She grins at the camera before blowing out a candle.

Leatherface comes home (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, David Blue Garcia, 2022)

This year, a poorer example of a horror remake came with another spin on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. This 2022 Netflix film ignores every other instalment after Tobe Hopper’s 1974 masterpiece. It attempts to present social critiques of gun violence as a group of youths are hunted down by a vengeful Leatherface.

As this film is a complete recon of the franchise, the post-credit scene implies a new story for any sequels. We see Leatherface, having murdered most of the characters, slowly head back to the original Sawyer house after his time away. The house is an iconic picture in horror, so this post-credit scene works as a tribute to the original.

Undead monkey (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Gore Verbinski, 2003)

Captain Jack Sparrow gathers a crew of pirates to take back his beloved ship, The Black Pearl. The only thing standing in his way is another cursed pirate crew who becomes undead once moonlight hits.

After Captain Jack and his crew defeat the cursed pirates by breaking the curse and then killing their captain, Sparrow takes back ownership of the Pearl. However, once the credits have finished, the cursed crew’s monkey takes a coin from the treasure and returns to an undead form.

Snatch and run (Scary Movie, Keenen Ivory Wayans, 2000)

The Wayans brothers exemplify early 2000s culture and humour in this parody of numerous horror films. The source material includes many cliche classics such as Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Blair Witch Project.

This film’s post-credit scene is a parody of Randy’s goodbye and rules tape from Scream 3. The comical character Shorty is seen giving the audience rules as “he didn’t make it”. These rules include being quick and never looking back. However, it’s hilariously revealed that he is talking about shoplifting rather than survival, as he makes a dash from a store with some stolen chips.

Video game adaptation (Crank, Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, 2006)

A British hitman living in America is poisoned, and the only way to keep himself alive is to keep his adrenaline up. He does so by various methods, including taking drugs and getting into fights, while he tries to track down the man who poisoned him.

Video game adaptations of films are common in multi-crossed media. However, Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor beat video game companies to the chase by having a summary of the film shown in gameplay format.

20 more minutes (Airplane, David and Jerry Zucker, 1980)

Airplane is one of the original parody films. In a comedic twist of the disaster genre, a former pilot who fears flying is burdened with the responsibility of landing a plane safely when most of the crew fall sick.

Comedy post-credit scenes normally reference a previous event and make a joke out of it. Airplane does just this, showing the taxi passenger who was abandoned by the pilot-turned-cabbie at the beginning of the film. Still in the cab after the events of the entire film, he grumbles that he will give the driver twenty more minutes to return.