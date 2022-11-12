







The decade of the 1980s brought consistent elevation to film as a medium and produced countless titles beloved and acclaimed today. In the West, studio-driven pictures made a comeback, coming from the filmmaker-driven New Hollywood era of the 1970s.

Furthermore, the ’80s oversaw the increase in “high concept” films, recognised as films that were easily marketable and understandable and, thus, summarised in one or two sentences. The modern Hollywood blockbuster is the most popular film format from the 1980s, resulting in the success of many action-leading men’s careers.

In addition to this, the ’80s also explored some more sentimental and personal stories, such as family, adolescence and identity. This took place mostly in places outside of America that were becoming immersed in sci-fi action flicks and other popcorn genres.

Both of these sides of filmmaking and storytelling have branded the ’80s as an unforgettable era of cinema, so much so that contemporary audiences can cite the ’80s as a genre of the film itself rather than a decade. Here are the best films from the 1980s year by year.

The 10 best films from the 1980s year by year:

1980 – The Elephant Man (David Lynch)

David Lynch’s early biographical drama film tells the tragic story of Joseph Merrick, a severely deformed man in late 19th-century London. He meets a surgeon who is blown away by the kindness, intelligence and sophistication that resides behind the deformity.

Lynch’s story is one of compassion battling against heavy judgement. Actor John Hurt carries this through in a powerful and aching performance as Merrick that strikes deep into the audience’s hearts. The film exemplifies the true ugliness humanity resorts to in moments of weak ignorance.

1981 – Das Boot/The Boat (Wolfgang Peterson)

A German submarine patrols the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. While the correspondent observes daily life, the captain struggles to maintain his motivation as he combats fierce battles, intense storms and dwindling supplies.

Das Boot is one of Germany’s greatest and most treasured films. It was nominated for countless awards upon release, earned through its authenticity, thrilling tension and intelligent writing. It’s a breathtaking war film that marries history with art.

1982 – Koyaanisqatsi (Godfrey Reggio)

Drawing its title from the Hopi word meaning “life out of balance,” this renowned documentary reveals how humanity has grown apart from nature. It neglects filmmaking norms by prioritising imagery over a cause-and-effect narrative.

Koyaanisqatsi is immensely impressive in both visuals and audio. Both these qualities explore and expose how unbalanced and misleading the world is, creating an eye-opening experience for audiences. The slow motion footage of cities combined with juxtaposition music construct an intellectual piece of filmmaking.

1983 – Scarface (Brian De Palma)

Tony Montana and his close friend Manny build a strong drug empire in Miami. However, as his power begins to grow, so does his ego. His enemies, and his own paranoia begin to plague his empire.

Scarface dodges crime film cliches with ease and instead conveys some layered presentations of those caught up in crime. It’s got style, iconic quotes and a magnetic performance by its brilliantly talented leading man; classic ’80s American cinema.

1984 – Amadeus (Milos Forman)

This story of jealousy and genius follows Antonio Salieri, who envies Mozart, whom he believes to be a great musician. Having come to the conclusion that Mozart receives divine assistance in his compositions, Salieri compromises his moral compass and turns against God.

Amadeus’ stance as one of the greatest films made cannot be denied when looking at the staggering 53 award nominations, and 40 wins it racked up. The film’s style is as bold as it is charming, with thorough explorations of genius and creation.

1985 – 乱/Ran (Akira Kurosawa)

In Medieval Japan, an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly underestimates how the new-found power will corrupt them and a blood bath proceeds.

Kurosawa’s understanding and vision for the film cannot be compared to his contemporaries. Ran is magnificent in all its elements, from style to story to performances. It demonstrates how film can exceed being just business or entertainment and instead turns every image on the screen into art through elevated colour and exposition.

1986 – Stand by Me (Rob Reiner)

A writer reflects back to when he and three friends decided to hike to find the corpse of Ray Brower, a local teenager, who was hit by a train while plucking blueberries in the wild.

Stand by Me is a rare gem of ’80s American filmmaking that prioritises story, character and meaning over flashy excessive visuals and other high-concept material. It’s simple in everything yet still beautiful and holds a message that everyone at some point can relate to. Stephen King, who wrote the novella the film is based on, cites it as the best adaptation of his work.

1987 – Der Himmel über Berlin/Wings of Desire (Wim Wenders)

An angel tires of his purely ethereal life, where he observes mortals in Berlin. He chases the joys of physical existence when he falls in love with a mortal.

Wings of Desire is a beautiful film. With bold visuals showcasing our physical world’s climate contrasted with poetic dialogue, Wenders’ masterpiece is both thematic and lyrical. Its values include religion, humanity and love, and the film explores them with a rich spirit and unforgettable performances.

1988 – 火垂るの墓/Grave of Fireflies (Isao Takahata)

A young boy and his little sister struggle to survive in Japan during World War II. They face conflict from both the war and their own immediate families, only surviving using their bond.

As an advocate for the beauty and power of animation, Grave of the Fireflies is cited as one of the best in both that and the war genre. It’s unbelievably powerful and moving in a way that is timeless and effective today. It’s some of the most important anti-war material because it reveals the pain it causes beyond the battleground. It’s not just the story that’s terrific, as the film’s visuals are stunning artworks.

1989 – Dead Poets Society (Peter Weir)

Maverick teacher John Keating uses poetry to embolden his boarding school students to new heights of self-expression. His teaching ignites a passion for literature that goes beyond the school’s curriculum.

Another piece of American filmmaking in the ’80s that neglected the blockbuster action trend, Dead Poets Society is a celebration of all forms of artwork. Its storytelling is simple and direct yet still manages to be rich and powerful. Who can forget Robin Williams’s fantastic and passionate performance and the “My Captain O Caption” scene?