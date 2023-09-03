The 10 actors with the most Razzie awards:









While normally an actor would be all too happy to receive an award for their efforts on screen, the same cannot be said for those who’ve had the ignominy of being awarded a Golden Raspberry, better known as the Razzies, the award which picks out the worst performers of the year.

The Razzies were co-founded by Mo Murphy and John J.B. Wilson, and the first ceremony was held in 1981, with the “winners” decided by a membership collective in a similar manner to the Academy Awards. Since that time, several Hollywood stars have been shamed for winning a Razzie, though rarely do they actually show up to collect it.

But with any award ceremony, regardless of whether it praises quality or otherwise, the Razzies comes with its own special set of records, and one of the particularly interesting ones is to look at which actors hold the unfortunate circumstance of being awarded the most Razzies in cinema history.

Of the ten actors with the most Razzies to their names, we begin with several stars who boast four of the highly unwanted awards to their respective names. Pia Zadora and Eddie Murphy both have four Razzies for the likes of Butterfly and The Lonely Lady (Zadora) and Norbit and Meet Dave (Murphy).

The record is a shame for Murphy, considering he’s a quality comic actor, but at least he’ll feel comfortable in the company of Ben Affleck, who also has four Razzies to his name, including those for the likes of Paycheck, Daredevil, Gigli and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which just can’t really be argued with.

Four Razzie-holding stars also include Demi Moore (Striptease and The Juror), Bo Derek (Tarzan the Ape Man, Ghosts Can’t Do It) and Pauly Shore, who won his first Razzie in 1992 for Encino Man before following up with equally poor performances in Bio-Dome and Jury Duty.

The strange pairing of Adam Sandler and Paris Hilton broke the mould by having five Razzies in their trophy cabinets. Sandler’s been “awarded” Golden Raspberries for the likes of Big Daddy and Jack & Kill (fair enough), while Hilton has also taken home five Razzies for House of Wax, The Hottie & The Nottie and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

But Madonna and Sylvester Stallone are way ahead of Hilton and Sandler. Madonna weighs in with an ungracious nine Razzies for Who’s That Girl, Body of Evidence, Four Rooms and Die Another Day, but she’s just about pipped to the post by Sly with a whopping ten Razzies, including those for Rhinestone, First Blood Part II, Rocky IV, Rambo III and Spy Kids 3: Game Over. Ouch.

The 10 actors with the most Razzie awards:

Sylvester Stallone – 10 Razzies Madonna – 9 Razzies Paris Hilton – 5 Razzies Adam Sandler – 5 Razzies Pauly Shore – 4 Razzies Bo Derek – 4 Razzies Demi Moore – 4 Razzies Ben Affleck – 4 Razzies Eddie Murphy – 4 Razzies Pia Zadora – 4 Razzies