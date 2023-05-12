Watch Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale star in new trailer for ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’￼









Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale are set to act opposite each other in the new drama Prisoner’s Daughter. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 but is set for an international release later this year after it was acquired by Vertical productions.

The movie comes with the following official synopsis: “After 12-years in prison, Max (Cox) is diagnosed with terminal cancer and granted a compassionate release with the condition he resides with his daughter, Maxine (Beckinsale).”

Continuing: “With no love lost toward Max but financially strapped and working multiple jobs to raise her only son, Ezra (Christopher Convery), she begrudgingly agrees to the conditions. As Max seeks one last chance to redeem himself in her eyes, they must contend with his violent past as it comes back to haunt them all.”

Alongside Cox, Beckinsale, and Convery, the film also stars Ernie Hudson, Tyson Ritter, Chuti Tiu and Mark Kubr. It is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, known for her previous work on the Twilight franchise, with a script from Mark Bacci.

The film is due for release on June 30th, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.