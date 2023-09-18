New Vincent Van Gogh VR exhibition revisits the artists final months









In October, the Musee d’Orsay in Paris is set to unveil a unique exhibition titled Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise: The Final Months, dedicated to the artworks created by the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh during the last few months of his life.

This exhibition marks a groundbreaking collaboration between the museum and VIVE Arts, introducing an immersive virtual reality experience. It’s centred around a meticulously high-resolution scan of Van Gogh’s final paint palette, providing an unprecedented opportunity for audiences to explore his major works from the period.

This immersive journey transports viewers to the late-19th-century dining room of Dr. Gachet. This is where Dr. Gachet’s daughter, Marguerite, posed as one of Van Gogh’s final portrait subjects. The palette remained in her possession until it was donated to the French state in 1951.

Narrated by Marguerite’s voice, the immersive headset experience guides participants through a vivid landscape that unveils the artist’s distinctive use of the impasto technique and a palette of colours, an integral aspect of the Impressionist movement.

Franz Liszt’s piano transcriptions of Richard Wagner’s operas will accompany the narrative, reflecting Van Gogh’s fondness for the composer and offering supplementary artistic resonance to the experience.

VIVE Arts is a global initiative supporting artists and cultural institutions to experiment with immersive technologies. They look to create ground-breaking digital experiences that preserve cultural heritage, open up new forms of storytelling and engage wider audiences.

Since 2017, VIVE Arts has worked with more than 60 cultural institutions worldwide, including the Louvre and Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the V&A and the Tate Modern in London.