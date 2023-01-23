Quentin Tarantino: ‘William Witney is the most underrated action director in the history of Hollywood’









Since Quentin Tarantino rose to prominence in the 1990s with his debut film Reservoir Dogs, he has become one of contemporary cinema’s most celebrated directors. Tarantino’s movies are loved by cinephiles and casual movie-goers alike, demonstrating the filmmaker’s versatility when balancing entertaining spectacles with a trademark style, which includes witty dialogue and non-linear storytelling.

Across Tarantino’s oeuvre, he has paid homage to countless filmmakers who have inspired him to make movies. He has expressed particular appreciation for spaghetti westerns, blaxploitation movies, martial arts cinema, French New Wave, and action films, taking aspects from each genre and incorporating them into his own. Tarantino’s fascination with action cinema has bled heavily into his work, leading to some of his most memorable scenes, such as the car chase in Deathproof, the shootout in Django Unchained, and the Kill Bill crazy 88 massacre.

Over the years, Tarantino has highlighted his love for directors that frequently work in the action genre, such as Brian De Palma. However, he always jumps at the opportunity to discuss William Witney, the filmmaker he believes to be “the most underrated action director in the history of Hollywood”. Born in 1915, Witney was a prolific director of movies and television, working from the 1930s until the 1980s, best known for his Republic Pictures action movies and serials.

Tarantino says: “I’ve found directors I like, but William Witney is ahead of them all. I think it’s so cool that he began as the king of cowboy serials and ended with a black exploitation film. That’s a career, man”. Furthermore, he once stated that “William Witney is […] the one whose movies I can show to anyone, and they are just blown away.”

During an interview with Conan O’Brien on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Tarantino discussed his love for Witney even further. He said that “one of my favourite directors is this old western director named William Witney,” elucidating that “anytime I ever meet somebody who worked with William Witney I always make a point to ask them about him.” Therefore, when Tarantino met Burt Reynolds, he questioned the actor about working with Witney on the show Riverboat.

He explained to O’Brien: “I’m positive nobody since the 1950s has brought up William Witney to him.” Tarantino told Reynolds: “I think he’s one of the most underrated action directors in the history of Hollywood”, to which the actor responded: “You’re right. He is.” With that, Reynolds told Tarantino that Witney “worked under the assumption that there was no scene ever written that could not be improved by the addition of a fistfight.”

The conversation conveys Tarantino’s intense love for the filmmaker, who he chose to write about for an article in The New York Times, discussing the film The Golden Palomino. According to the director, Witney’s greatest movies also include The Bonnie Parker Story, The Golden Stallion, Stranger At My Door, and Paratroop Command.