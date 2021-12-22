Watch the new trailer for murder mystery 'Death on the Nile'









In one of the strangest and most peculiar movie universes (if you can call it that), we have been gifted a brand new trailer for the curious Death on the Nile following the mysterious investigations of the fictional detective Hercule Poirot. Led by the twirly-moustached face of Kenneth Branagh as the iconic investigator, the impressive ensemble cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey. Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening and Dawn French

A sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, released in 2017 with Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe and Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, Death on the Nile once again sees Poirot lift the lid on a murder mystery of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River. Frequently delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Death on the Nile is being released shortly after director Kenneth Branagh’s latest awards-contender, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan among others.

Based on the novel by the great murder mystery master Agatha Christie, the script is being penned by Michael Green, a writer responsible for the likes of films such as Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and Jungle Cruise. As well as being responsible for Poirot’s previous cinematic feature, Murder on the Orient Express, Green has enjoyed an eclectic mix of projects that resulted in an Oscar nomination in 2018 for his work on the superhero flick, Logan.

Radiating the style, mystery and sleek storytelling of Agatha Christie, the brand new trailer for the film features the ensemble cast engaging in an entwining web of hatred, whilst Branagh’s Poirot attempts to weedle, weedle pry and needle. Whodunnit? Our money’s on Rose Leslie as Louise. Of course, we have no idea, but such is the joy of murder mystery films. Let’s just say we have a hunch.