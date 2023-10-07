The Tom Petty song his band initially hated









Some of the best melodies tend to fall out of the sky without the writer having to put pen to paper. Rather than sitting with the instrument and trying to hash out whatever falls through one’s subconscious, songs often appear in the air and are practically gifted to the songwriter, who then takes those melodic dreams and turns them into a reality. Although Tom Petty had his fair share of tracks in that mould, one of his biggest hits took a long gestation to get right.

Between his collaborations with Jeff Lynne, Petty had started to tire of the same tried-and-true recording process with The Heartbreakers. Aside from the massive success of solo hits like ‘Free Fallin’’, the resentment between each member was starting to take its toll on their relationships, especially between Petty and Stan Lynch.

Deciding to put the band on the shelf for a while, Petty decided to record one more solo album, working with Rick Rubin to produce the album Wildflowers. Despite being one of the biggest highlights of his career, Petty also had to deal with the headache of putting together a best-of collection simultaneously.

Since he owed one more record to his label, MCA, Petty thought that the most logical thing to do was to dig back in his library for another song. Coming up with ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’, the track would mark one of the last times the central Heartbreakers were in the studio together, with Lynch only playing on the session before leaving the group to live in Florida.

Although Petty’s track record for classic songs was already solidified, he talked about having trouble getting the tune together. When finishing the track, Rubin told Petty to work on the chorus, which he didn’t think was ready for primetime yet.

As Mike Campbell recalled later, the lyrics to the chorus followed up on the storyline about the Indiana girl in the verses, telling Vulture, “What’s funny is that when Tom wrote this song when he first showed it to me, the chorus was, ‘Hey Indiana girl, go out and find the world.’ It was a completely different chorus, and we all hated it.”

After trying to make something fit into the melody, Petty created the iconic line about having one last dance with Mary Jane. Campbell would say that he loved the chorus’s final version, thinking it was more mysterious by keeping everything open-ended.

Even though Petty could have easily put in another line about love lost, giving the female character a name makes her feel like a character in some grand operatic piece. Since he’s talking about wanting to kill the pain, the Mary Jane in question is also open to interpretation, either being the name of an old flame or sparking another joint to kill the stress of the touring life.

Either way, the song would become one of Petty’s most celebrated tunes, featuring a video with Kim Basinger playing the corpse of Mary Jane as Petty dances with her. Petty may have been entering the next phase of his career, but ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ tied a bow in the final years of the classic Heartbreakers sound.