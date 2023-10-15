The two songwriters Bob Dylan wanted to be like









It didn’t seem as though Bob Dylan had any predecessors. The legendary singer-songwriter was a force completely onto himself when he appeared in the early 1960s New York folk scene. Although his protest songs are what got him noticed, it was his poetic ability to write from the heart that kept Dylan popular and acclaimed. It was something that never changed, even as his style and approach to music did over the years.

On 2009’s Together Through Life, Dylan decided to collaborate on nearly every song with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. Dylan had toured with the Dead in 1987, with Hunter co-writing two songs from Dylan’s Down in the Groove a year later. The only song from Together Through Life that Dylan wrote on his own was ‘This Dream of You’, which took inspiration from the pre-rock New York pop scene.

“Those fifties and sixties records were definitely important,” Dylan told Bill Flanagan in 2009. “That might have been the last great age of real music. Since then, or maybe the ’70s, it’s all been people playing computers. Sam Cooke, the Coasters, Phil Spector, all that music was great but it didn’t exactly break into my consciousness.”

Dylan was just coming into his own when those artists were putting out their best-loved material. Instead of leaning into pop, however, Dylan chose to focus on folk music and classic blues as his chosen genres. In his view, there were certain singers and writers who were worth taking after, most of whom didn’t work in the Brill Building or appear on Columbia Records.

“Back then, I was listening to Son House, Leadbelly, the Carter family, Memphis Minnie and death romance ballads,” Dylan claimed. “As far as songwriting, I wanted to write songs like Woody Guthrie and Robert Johnson. Timeless and eternal.”

“Only a few of those radio ballads still hold up and most of them have Doc Pomus’ hand in them. ‘Spanish Harlem’, ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’, ‘Little Sister’ … a few others,” Dylan explained. “Those were fantastic songs. Doc was a soulful cat. If you said there was a little bit of him in ‘This Dream of You’ I would take it as a compliment.”

