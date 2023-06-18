The song that The Beach Boys admit was a “huge disaster”









While The Beach Boys seemed like a hit-making factory machine, not everything they touched turned to gold. Although Brian Wilson was operating at a godlike level when at the peak of his powers, even he occasionally made mistakes with his songwriting, missteps that proved that he is human, after all.

When the Californian group released their debut album Surfin’ Safari, they were still kids honing their craft, and Wilson was years away from reaching the apex of his artistry. The album, with a running time of less than 25 minutes, still managed to boast 12 tracks in total, and it was a steep learning curve for Wilson as he familiarised himself with working in a studio setting.

According to the album credits, Nick Venet produced Surfin’ Safari, but the duties were predominantly carried out by Wilson and his father, Murry. At this stage, The Beach Boys already had somewhat of a reputation following their debut single ‘Surfin”, which created a buzz of excitement around the band ahead of their debut LP.

The follow-up single, ‘Surfin’ Safari’, was their first nationwide hit and peaked at 14 on the Billboard Chart. Additionally, the track was the introduction of The Beach Boys on a global scale, but the entire album, unfortunately, didn’t live up to the same standards.

Their third single, ‘Ten Little Indians’, is the most regretful moment on the record. Wilson based the track on the nursery rhyme of the same name and repeatedly sings the racial slur “squaw” throughout the song. The word is used to describe a female Native American and has derogatory connotations attached. In 2021, “squaw” was declared racist by the United States Department of the Interior as they announced plans to remove it on a federal level.

Speaking to Consequence in 2022, former Beach Boys member Al Jardine looked back at this stage in their career and referred to the track as a “huge disaster”. Judging from his comments, Jardine was more frustrated about the poor commercial performance of ‘Ten Little Indians’ rather than the use of questionable language.

When talking about ‘Surfin’ Safari’, Jardine commented: “Well, it was our third single. What can I tell you? We just came off a bomb, a huge disaster called ‘Ten Little Indians.’ The label didn’t know what the hell it was doing and thought that it would be a new direction for us. Obviously, it wasn’t. So, ‘Surfin’ Safari’ bailed the group out. We thought it was over.”

While Jardine got his dates mixed up as ‘Surfin’ Safari’ was released before ‘Ten Little Indians’, his point about the song being a “disaster” remains valid. Although the song charted in Sweden, it barely made a dent in the Billboard Chart and didn’t live up to expectations following the great success of the previous single.

Listen to ‘Ten Little Indians’ below.