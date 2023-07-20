The song Lou Reed called his masterpiece: “The one I want to be known by”









Lou Reed never claimed to be the most competent musician in the world. As part of The Velvet Underground, Reed’s odes to life in the gutter provided the soundtrack for scores of rock fans who wanted to hear a heavier version of what The Rolling Stones had been doing years before. Although Reed remained proud of his work, one song stood out above all the rest.

Throughout his career, New York bled through every piece of what Reed had created. From songs about waiting for a man to score drugs to the different bondage gear that went into his early material, Reed had very little middle ground between beautiful songs and the most off-putting music ever made.

As he began venturing out into his solo records, Reed started to find a way to blend both of them under one roof on ‘Walk on the Wild Side’. Namechecking different scenesters he was friends with in the underground New York club scene, Reed made the idea of walking on the wild side of life alluring as the gentle strains of a bassline and rhythm guitar plod along in the background.

When looking back on his career, Reed would go on to say that ‘Wild Side’ is one of his definitive tracks, telling Classic Rock Stories, “If I was to retire now, ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ is the one I’d want to be known by. That’s my masterpiece.”

Although the song became a staple of Reed’s discography, it was never intended to be a single. When reading the book of the same name, Reed initially imagined creating a play out of the song title, using this tune as the de facto theme song for the final version.

While the play never came to fruition, Reed decided to press on anyway, remarking, “Nothing came out of the play, but I wasn’t going to waste the time and energy that I put into the song.” Cloaked under a smooth layer of cool, Reed could easily just be a passer-by looking on at the rest of the world as he encourages any prospective teamsters to join him on the wild side.

Despite his credentials as a rock ‘n’ roll singer, Reed’s tribute to the seedy side of the city remains one of the most beautiful songs he has ever written. Compared to the caustic production from most Velvet Underground projects, Reed’s minimal use of instruments is much more refreshing, as if you’re listening to him perform in a smoky bar.

Then again, Reed’s discography spoke to more than just one song. Throughout his time with The Velvets to his final tracks working with Metallica on Lulu, Reed was always looking to come at his art from different angles, trying to find a way to twist his narrative into a shape he had never seen before. Other songs may have been prettier, and some may have been more abstract, but none of them have felt more like a slice of life than ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.