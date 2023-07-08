The song Joni Mitchell called a “musical epiphany”









Certain records arrive in your life at the perfect time. It’s a moment when the stars align and sonic kismet strikes. If you’re fortunate, this “musical epiphany” will happen on multiple occasions. However, it’s always a rare event worthy of celebration, and Joni Mitchell still vividly recalls the effect one song had on her during her teenage years.

Mitchell revealed this during a rare interview with Elton John in 2022, following her return to the stage at Newport Folk Festival. Despite suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015, the legendary singer-songwriter spoke fluently throughout their conversation and was in illuminating form, reminiscing on some of the most significant songs of her life.

The first track they explored was ‘Charleston Alley’ by Lambert, Hendricks and Ross which appeared on their fourth album, The Hottest New Group in Jazz. This interview with Elton wasn’t the first time Mitchell spoke about her love of the LP, having previously mentioned its impact on her back in 1986.

Back then, she said in the book Off The Record: “Friends of mine who were older than me and in college began talking about Lambert, Hendricks and Ross as the hottest new sound in jazz. Their record flipped me out, but it was already out of print.”

She added: “I had to finally buy it off somebody and pay a lot, maybe fifteen dollars, which was unheard of at that time. But you couldn’t get the record anywhere. Lambert, Hendricks and Ross were my Beatles. In high school, theirs was the record I wore thin, the one I knew all the words to.”

Over 35 years after her original comments, Mitchell’s feelings towards the album only intensified, and her enthusiasm has heightened. Elton said of Joni’s selection before she explained her decision: “I’m going to start with Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, and you’ve chosen a track called ‘Charleston Alley’ from 1959. Annie Ross was Scottish, Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross were a vocal group who were quite extraordinary.”

Mitchell then told Elton: “When I was in high school, my friends were a little older than me, and they all went off to college, and I used to go to college parties. I was at somebody’s house, and they played The Hottest New Group In Jazz. They played that album, and it was one of those musical epiphanies for me. There were only about three or four in my life. I had to have that album, but it was out of print. I finally found somebody that would sell it to me for $25.”

Elton intervened by noting how expensive that was for an album in the 1950s, which Mitchell agreed with, but it proved to be worth every penny. Mitchell elaborated: “I learned every song on it, and I’ve covered a couple of them on my albums, ‘Centrepiece’ and ‘My Analyst Told Me’ (Twisted).”

Mitchell then revealed ‘Charleston Alley’ is a song that is still permanently on play in her head, whether at the Grammys or in the mountains and called it “the greatest walking groove”. While those college days are now ancient history, her love of Lambert, Hendricks and Ross will stay with Mitchell until she draws her final breath.

Listen to 'Charleston Alley' below.