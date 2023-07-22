The Rolling Stones songs that Keith Richards struggles to play









There’s probably no amount of rock and roll history that Keith Richards hasn’t seen firsthand. As the days of blues troubadours were becoming a thing of the past, Richards’ taste in electric blues made him a superstar when working with The Rolling Stones, rewriting the concept of rock with one amazing riff after another. Even in a band with that extensive a back catalogue, Richards still finds himself tripped up now and again.

When working on his initial riffs, Richards stumbled upon becoming a rhythm guitar genius almost by accident. Despite writing one of the greatest riffs of all time with ‘Satisfaction’, Richards tried mimicking the sounds of R&B horns before settling on the massive sound of guitar fuzz.

As the band started to move beyond their traditional British Invasion sound, Richards began toying with his usual guitar tone, favouring an open tuning for most of his arrangements. Tuning his guitar to an open chord, the most identifiable licks of The Stones’ classic period revolve around Richards’s new approach to guitar, including the massive sound of ‘Start Me Up’ or ‘Brown Sugar’.

As he looks back on his material, Richards singled out ‘Gimme Shelter’ as a song that he struggles to get down, telling Rolling Stone, “Once you get into it, it’s fine, but I’m never sure if I’m the right volume. I’m always a bit anxious about. That beginning is so eerie, sometimes in a stadium, you start to hear echoes”.

Since the song’s studio version is soaked in reverb, Richards dials in just the right amount of effects to get the psychedelic bed that Mick Jagger uses for his vocal. When it’s done correctly, though, The Stones paint a picture of slipping deep into the underworld, as Jagger intones about needing to find shelter from a storm before it swallows him up.

While one Stones classic might take time to get right for Richards, he also singled out ‘Honky Tonk Women’ as a challenge occasionally, explaining, “’Honky Tonk Women’ can be a bastard to play, man. When it’s right, it’s really right. There’s something about the starkness of the beginning you have to have down, and the tempo has to be just right. It’s a challenge, but I love it”.

Coming from the usual 12-bar style, the tune’s arrangement is outside The Stones’ normal wheelhouse. Starting with the stark sound of Charlie Watts’s drums, most of the tune has to rely on Richards’ opening guitar licks to establish the song’s tempo, lest everything else fall apart.

Even though Richards considers both of these songs a challenge to play, each of them provides an excellent example of what made The Rolling Stones so singular as a rock and roll outfit. Whereas most blues acts from the ‘60s would have settled with a standard blues joint, Richards had a back catalogue based on trying to discover that one lost chord hidden inside his record collection. It might not be easy to harness, but when you get close, the songs become classics.