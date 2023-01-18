The real 'Lee Ho Fook' from the Warren Zevon hit 'Werewolves of London'









Warren Zevon‘s jaunty dance-craze parody ‘Werewolves of London’ has become the cornerstone of Zevon’s pop culture footprint. Although it’s a bit goofier and more novelty than most of his other songs, ‘Werewolves’ still has that signature wit that made Zevon an iconic songwriter. From catching Lon Chaney Jr. walking with the Queen to spotting the titular creature drinking a piña colada at Trader Vic’s, there are plenty of specific details that bounce off the otherwise-ridiculous lyrics.

If you wanted to pick up your own piña colada, the Trader Vic’s that Zevon mentions is unfortunately gone as of January 2023. Everyone from Jonathan Ross to Edgar Wright spoke publically about wanting to see the tiki restaurant stay open, but it was to no avail. Despite being enshrined in song almost exactly 45 years ago, Trader Vic’s no longer has any patrons, folkloric monsters or otherwise.

Another spot that is now lost to history is ‘Lee Ho Fooks’, the perfect place to get a big dish of beef chow lo mein. There aren’t any plural in the actual restaurant’s name, though: if you’re looking for it, don’t embarrass yourself by referring to it the way Zevon does. Instead, go with the real name of Lee Ho Fook.

Actually, you’ll probably want to go with the new establishment that opened in its place after Lee Ho Fook closed in 2008. That new restaurant is called Dumplings’ Legend, whose soup-filled dumplings carry on the legacy of the previous Chinese restaurant that resided at 15-16 Gerrard Street.

Appropriately, the restaurant resided in the Chinatown area of the West End of London. When Zevon namechecks the werewolf “Walking the streets of Soho in the rain”, he’s got his facts straight. Le Ho Fook was on the same street where the original Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club was located, although by the time Zevon would have known about the club, it had already moved to Firth Street.

Even though the original Lee Ho Fook is no longer in business, you can still indulge your Chinese food hunger at a different Lee Ho Fook. It’s a long way’s away from London, however. In fact, the current Lee Ho Fook restaurant resides in Melbourne, Australia. You can check out a mini-documentary on the new Lee Ho Fook down below.