The only guitarist Don Felder was “frightened” of

In 2019, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame collaborated for an exhibit that promised to give music fans a rare look at the instruments behind some of the most cherished songs in cultural history. Nestled alongside Chuck Berry’s hollow-body Gibson and James Jamerson’s upright bass sat a white double-neck. It belonged to Don Felder, who famously played both the twelve and six-string parts on live renditions of ‘Hotel California’.

Felder flew to New York for the exhibit’s opening, and that afternoon, Jimmy Page was there too. For his part, Page had loaned them seven guitars, one of which was the cherry red answer to Felder’s double-neck. “I am an absolute monstrous fan of him,” Felder told WOUB. “Both as a person, and his musical creations and the things he’s brought to this planet for everyone to enjoy.”

Although Felder had refined his blend of southern rock with the Eagles, it was clear the Led Zeppelin guitarist left him starstruck. But he didn’t have much time to dwell on it because soon enough, staff at the exhibit were asking if he’d go out and play ‘Hotel California’ for everyone.

He wasn’t phased; it was a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and he’d played it so many times by this point it was probably muscle memory. He pointed out he didn’t have a band with him, but he had a couple of tracks up his sleeve. Naturally, they were very keen to hear Felder play; backing band be damned. They soon set him up on a little stage, where 200 members of the press sat wide-eyed. There were video cameras, television cameras, still photographers, newspaper writers, and magazine staff. The room was teeming with guitars and press.

Still, that didn’t bother Felder. Until, that is, he stepped out on stage and saw Jimmy Page sitting in the front row. “I’ve got to stand there and sing and play the solos on ‘Hotel [California]’, the whole thing, just spotlessly,” he recalled. “Because if I make a mistake, I would turn over in my sleep every night for the rest of my life, agonizing over that moment.”

He’d never been scared of walking on stage, but playing a surprise set to Page would set any guitarist in their right mind on edge. “I got a gasp inside,” he admitted. “[I] took a deep breath and go, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.'”

He soon cornered Page after the performance. “I told [Page] how frightened I was by him sitting right there listening to every note,” he said. As he stood on stage, he pictured Page sitting in the audience, waiting for a bad fret or a sharp pitch. When he told Page this, he laughed and told him he’d been there before himself.

“We became bonded there, at that event, to connect ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘Hotel California’,” said Felder. “The two double-neck guitar players.”