The one musician that makes Dave Grohl feel “a musical speck”









As one of the last true rockstars, and no matter what you might think of Foo Fighters or Nirvana, there can be no denying that Dave Grohl deserves his place in the pantheon of rock music. From giving the definitive band of the 1990s their rhythmic thunder to masterminding one of the most successful contemporary outfits, Grohl’s exploits have had a monumental impact on popular culture.

Despite having such an extensive list of successes to his name, Grohl remains one of the most amiable men in music, which has seen him champion the likes of newcomers Wet Leg and defend White Stripes drummer Meg White. Wholly authentic, this, in tandem with his undoubted musical ability, has prompted millions to happily join his cult and prop up his vast mythos.

Always humble, Dave Grohl has consistently expressed gratitude for his status, despite it coming from his aptitude and hard work. When speaking to The Guardian in 2019, looking back at his “landmark songs”, he again espoused this humility by revealing that one legendary musician he has had the fortune to play with makes him feel like a “musical speck” in comparison.

Grohl’s admission came after he named Queens of the Stone Age’s 2002 hit ‘No One Knows’ as one of his definitive tracks. Looking back, he reflected on how QOTSA’s drummer Gene Trautmann quit while making their third album, Songs for the Deaf. Resultingly, band leader Josh Homme asked Grohl to step in and finish what would become their masterpiece. The former Nirvana man recalled: “I said: ‘Absofuckinglutely’. It’s not the last time he called me to rescue him.”

Famously, during the recording of QOTSA’s 2013 album …Like Clockwork, Grohl was drafted in again to provide some of the drums after drummer Joey Castillo quit. “I was reading stories to my daughter. So what’s up?” Grohl recalled. “I’m like: ‘All right, when do you want me?'”

“Josh is one of my best friends,” he continued. “We’re like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles. There is nobody I’d rather play drums with. He’s the guy.”

Grohl and Homme are such good friends that in 2009, they formed the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Led Zeppelin bassist and multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones. The group released their eponymous album that same year. It remains their only studio effort.

Despite being in a band with him, Grohl struggles to remain calm in the presence of Jones. Grohl maintained that when playing with Jones, he is “immediately reminded” that he’s a “musical speck compared to this man”.

He said: “There are times when you’ve relaxed into a sofa and you’re not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you’re immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man. It’s still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy. Technically we’re still a band.”