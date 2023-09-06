The one drummer Keith Moon called “perfect”









As the rhythmic genius behind the British rock and roll legends The Who, Keith Moon crafted a legendary reputation that remains unparalleled to this day. Moon’s one-of-a-kind, relaxed, and explosive drumming technique set him apart and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Alongside the equally eccentric yet exceptionally talented Ginger Baker, Moon played a pivotal role in popularising the double bass drum style, which has since become a common feature in the heavier genres of alternative music.

In spite of his innovative playing style, Moon didn’t spend his early years daydreaming about imitating his drumming idols; in fact, he felt apathetic toward most drummers. However, although he existed in his own world, crafting a legacy that would inspire many to come, there were a select few that captured his attention.

As a pioneer himself, the first time he found himself behind a kit is hazy, so much so that he joked about the moment during an interview with Rolling Stone: “Jesus Christ, I think I got a free drum kit in a packet of corn flakes,” The Who man jokingly responded before inexplicably adding, “But no, drum solos are fucking boring. Any kind of solo is. It detracts from the group identity.”

Delving into the core of his preferred drummers presents an even more intricate task, and it appears to be a challenge that doesn’t come naturally to him. When asked if there are any drummers he looks up to, he responded, “Not many,” before listing off some names.

He said: “D.J. Fontana is one. Let’s see, the drummers I respect are Eric Delaney and Bob Henrit and I got a huge list, really, and all for different reasons. Technically, Joe Morello is perfect. I don’t really have a favourite drummer. I have favourite drum pieces and that’s it. I would never put on an LP of a drummer and say everything he did I love because that’s not true.”

Morello, an American jazz drummer celebrated for his contributions to the Dave Brubeck Quartet, gained acclaim for his intricate time signatures and rhythms that significantly contributed to the quartet’s success. Morello was a pivotal member of the quartet’s iconic lineup, which featured Paul Desmond. Desmond intentionally composed ‘Take Five’ to showcase Morello’s exceptional skill in playing within a 5/4 time signature.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, Morello has been highly regarded by many – including Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain and Deep Purple’s Ian Paice – but gaining praise from Moon is a particularly notable accomplishment. Referring to Morello as “perfect” in his technical prowess is one of the most esteemed compliments Moon could offer. While Moon projected a charismatic, often unbothered exterior, he was also a devoted drummer who cherished the instrument and its boundless possibilities. Yet, impressing him was no easy feat, making anyone he acknowledged exceptionally thrilled.