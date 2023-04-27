The one Bob Dylan song Phil Collins said “everybody should hear”









Some songs transcend music and take on such cultural importance that they become essential listening for anyone with the ability to. Recent history has shown that music can be used the same way as books and can teach the world the truth about humanity. For Phil Collins, Bob Dylan track ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ deserves a place on the national curriculum.

The politically-charged number was released in 1964 and appeared on the album of the same name. Immediately, the song showed Dylan was an immense talent and incomparable to the other stars of the Greenwich Village music scene. Not only was he creating delightful music pleasurable on the ear, but Dylan was making an important societal message which epitomised life in America in the 1960s.

The sense of optimism that he crammed into the song signalled how life was moving into the light from the dark and powerfully suggested positivity always overcomes negativity. With ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’, Dylan provided a voice to the voiceless and simultaneously made himself their saviour.

In the liner notes of Biograph, Dylan wrote: “I wanted to write a big song, some kind of theme song, with short, concise verses that piled up on each other in a hypnotic way. This is definitely a song with a purpose. I knew exactly what I wanted to say and who I wanted to say it to.”

Although Collins wasn’t an early adopter of Dylan, he was introduced to him through The Beatles, who regularly talked about how he was a key source of inspiration. If he was good enough for The Beatles, Collins needed to hear more from the mystical Bob Dylan and bought ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’, which changed his life.

In 2017, he told BBC Radio 4’s Inheritance Tracks: “The track that I would pass on is ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Bob Dylan. I was a bit late coming to Dylan but The Beatles liked him. I bought this single, played an awful lot, the lyrics they are very honest and real.”

“‘Come senators, congressmen, Please heed the call, Don’t stand in the doorway, Don’t block up the hall’,” Collins quoted from the song’s lyrics. Explaining why he wanted this track to be passed onto future generations, the musician said: “Because there is a change coming and this spell it out, poetically, the situation of the time of the change that is was going on in music, culture, America and politics. I pass this song to anybody that forgotten. I think you could almost do an essay or a thesis at school.”

He concluded: “I’m saying listen to this and then write down what you think. I would definitely pass it on to my kids but it’s a song that I think everybody should hear it every six months or certainly every general election.”

Collins loves the track to such a degree that he’s even recorded his own version of ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’. Listen to his creation below.