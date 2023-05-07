The musician who makes Roger Daltrey feel “incredibly nervous”









The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has been in the music business for almost the entirety of his adult life and has rubbed shoulders with the biggest stars in the industry. Naturally, he doesn’t typically lose his cool in the company of fellow musicians, but it’s a different story with one man: The Beach Boys’ genius leader Brian Wilson.

When The Beach Boys released Pet Sounds, it changed the landscape of popular music and inspired a generation of artists. Daltrey’s bandmate in The Who, Pete Townshend, once named the LP one of his favourite albums and said the seminal record “redefined music in the 20th century: atmosphere, essence, shadow, and romance were combined in ways that could be discovered again and again”.

Keith Moon felt similar adoration towards The Beach Boys. According to Daltrey, the drummer’s love of the band is the reason why The Who regularly covered ‘Barbara Ann’ during their live shows. Although Moon was a powerhouse drummer, Daltrey claimed he’d have preferred to have shared a stage with Wilson than him and Townshend.

Speaking to Australia’s Courier Mail, Daltrey once said: “He was a mad Beach Boys fan. He would have left the Who at the drop of a hat to join the Beach Boys. Even at our height, when the Beach Boys were on their way down and the Who were at the top of the world, if the Beach Boys had asked him to drum for them, he would have gone. We used to do ‘Barbara Ann’ for Keith to keep him happy!”

Wilson and Daltrey have met many times over the years, but The Beach Boys founder still manages to find a way to make him feel excitable in his company. A quote from The Who frontman on Wilson’s official website reads: “Brian deserves his place in the history books. The Beach Boys were one of the greatest groups ever full stop. And, in a way, probably under-appreciated.”

He added: “I really loved so many of their albums, so from that point of view, this is all a good thing, listening to it with fresh ears. I hold him in such awe that I get incredibly nervous when I meet him, but he’s a really warm human being. Everybody identifies with his courage.”

Wilson’s impact on the music industry places him in the upper echelons of rock ‘n’ roll royalty, inspiring everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. Their DNA can still be felt in popular music today, even if contemporary artists are unaware of how Wilson’s magical output has subconsciously influenced their work.

Listen below to The Who covering ‘Barbara Ann’.