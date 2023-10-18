The musician Tom Petty called a “genius” in the studio: “He taught me a lot”









Although the late Tom Petty was an accomplished artist before he started his string of collaborations with Jeff Lynne from Electric Light Orchestra, the experience was informative. Not only did working with Lynne improve him as a songwriter, teaching him pivotal lessons about the music-making process, but it also spawned a beautiful friendship.

Most notably, the musicians were members of The Traveling Wilburys with Roy Orison, George Harrison and Bob Dylan. Together, the supergroup made two records. Following the release of their first album, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, Petty and Lynne continued their partnership with the English musician, producing his friend’s solo album Full Moon Fever in 1989.

While Petty had first stepped away from The Heartbreakers the previous year to work with the supergroup, operating as a solo musician was still a foreign territory to him. Therefore, he needed to call upon the assistance of Lynne, who could help him and work as a soundboard while he bounced around ideas.

Full Moon Fever was a hit, featuring the beloved singles ‘Free Fallin” and ‘I Won’t Back Down’, which helped Petty turn over a new leaf in his career. Although he eventually returned to the fold with The Heartbreakers, he did so with the knowledge that had been passed on from Lynne.

During an interview with GQ in 2005, he explained: “But Jeff was such a genius in the studio. Just so good. He made things that had been really difficult seem so easy all of a sudden. Like getting a good take. It just all came so easy with him. He taught me a lot. A lot about singing, a lot about harmony, a lot about arranging. Everything.”

Petty explained how Lynne guided his singing, “He’d say, ‘Here’s where you sound best. Here’s what you do really good. And here’s what you don’t do really good.’ It’s hard to put your finger on it and put it into words. But he had just such a great perspective.”

The singer-songwriter continued: “He could sit back and see everything; hear the record, and guide you through it so effortlessly. Where things that had been really hard – sometimes making those records would really bring us to our knees emotionally, it could be really hard – with Full Moon Fever, everything was a breeze.”

Due to their friendship, making Full Moon Fever was a joy-filled experience for Petty, who hung off Lynne’s every word. On their dynamics, he divulged: “Whoever had something. We were great friends. We had a lot of laughs together. We would just start playing, and then one of us would say, ‘Oh, that’s nice. That’s a nice bit.’ And we’d say, ‘OK, let’s work on this bit.’ And I did all of the words. He didn’t want to get involved in the words. He said, ‘You’re gonna sing it, so you may as well write the words.’ So I did.”

While Lynne didn’t contribute to the lyrics, he was still rightly listed as a co-writer on Full Moon Fever because of the immense wealth of expertise he lent to the sessions. Listen to ‘I Won’t Back Down’ below.