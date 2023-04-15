The musician Robert Plant labelled a “thoroughbred”









During his heyday, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant was never short of energy and had the stamina of an Olympic athlete. While his athleticism and showmanship inserted him into the top percentiles of frontmen, he couldn’t compete with the “thoroughbred” talent of Freddie Mercury.

There was a deep-held respect between the two artists, with Mercury once declaring: “I would say that Led Zeppelin are the greatest, and as a rock band they deserved the kind of success they got”. He added: “Robert Plant is one of the most original vocalists of our time. He was always my favourite singer. And he’s said nice things about me.”

As a frontman, Mercury had the whole package and never failed to dominate the stage. While many pop stars have the aesthetic down to a tee, a large proportion are lacking in the songwriting department or don’t have proficient musicality. Mercury, it goes without saying, had it all. When he tragically passed away, the musical landscape suddenly had an immense void nobody could fill, but Plant tried his best.

In 1992, Wembley Stadium held the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, which saw the Led Zeppelin frontman perform with Queen. Ahead of the show, Plant spoke in a television interview about his respect for Mercury: “Freddie sang all these songs originally, and he sang them better than we gonna sing them. He sang them in the correct keys, he sang them with confidence, he sang them really, really well. His personality vocally and his whole projection we can’t capture. The real thing about today is that he is not here.”

Meanwhile, Mercury’s official website boasts the following quote from Plant: “There’s so few people behind the glamour who really make it as true performers. It’s a very strange thoroughbred condition to be a successful musician and still be able to project it with confidence. Freddie had that, and there’s not many people who have had it.”

Plant perfectly explained the dexterity of Mercury, which propelled him to greatness and separated him from the other rock performers of his generation. Countless singers have tried to be the next Freddie Mercury in the many decades since his passing, but he was a true original who’ll never be replicated.

While Mercury was a one-off, according to his bandmate Brian May, Plant strongly influenced Mercury. “He behaved as if he was Robert Plant at the time, and nobody minded him because he just had that aura about him, but underneath it – no – massive insecurity, massive shyness, right to the end,” May said.

Although he may have originally aspired to be Robert Plant, Mercury soon became his own artist and had his hero purring in admiration.