The musician Dave Grohl called “the master”









Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl‘s opinion on rock and roll is worth its weight in gold. When the former Nirvana drummer speaks about this subject matter, his devoted fanbase hang on to his every word – and rightly so. With that, if Grohl goes as far as to label somebody the “master”, we can take that as a statement of fact rather than a subjective opinion.

In 1986, Grohl was introduced to the heavy sound of Metallica for the first time, and his life was never the same again. Without hearing a note of their music, Grohl purchased their third studio album, Master Of Puppets, after being wooed by the description. The Foo Fighters frontman later recalled to Q: “I bought this mail order from some catalogue based purely on the description of the album. It said ‘thrash metal’, which I’d never heard before. It came, and I couldn’t believe it. I’d heard Motorhead and some punk but not a band as fast and tight and as metal.”

From that moment, the band have been a constant part of his record collection, and for a long time, Grohl viewed their singer James Hetfield as the archetypal frontman. Even when he was a member of Nirvana alongside Kurt Cobain, Grohl was still under the belief that Hetfield was “the master” and the blueprint it was necessary to follow for success.

Grohl explained to Kerrang in 2002 (via Foo Archive): “I’ve always loved Metallica, and James Hetfield is just the master. I’ve never seen any frontman who can command a crowd like he can. Back in the Nirvana days, I considered Hetfield the ultimate frontman, and, if anything, he’s just got more intense over the years. He’s written the occasional good riff too, of course.”

Decades after falling in love with Master Of Puppets, Foo Fighters and Metallica joined forces for the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium. Others on the line-up included Red Hot Chili Peppers, Genesis, Madonna, Beastie Boys and many more, which led Grohl to expect his group would be performing early in the day.

Grohl later explained to Entertainment Weekly: “And we just assumed that we would be at the bottom of the bill because I imagined like at most festivals, that the line-up was based on popularity. But when we arrived and saw the schedule, it had us going on after everyone and just before Madonna.”

He added: “It turned out that a lot of those bands had other festivals they had to get to that night – the summer festival season in Europe is crazy, so every weekend is a different country, and every country has a different festival.”

The performance was beamed into television screens worldwide, and Grohl’s nerves worsened when his manager instructed him to put on a better show than Metallica, which the Foo Fighters frontman deemed impossible. He added: “But anyway, I was terrified. And I remember before going on, my manager John Silva pulled me aside and said, ‘I just need for you to do one thing for me. I just need for you to be better than Metallica.’ I said, ‘That’s not going to happen.'”

While Foo Fighters were billed above Metallica on the line-up poster, that seemed a ridiculous fact to comprehend in Grohl’s mind. They’ll always be musical royalty who exist on another planet to him, and Hetfield is “the master”.