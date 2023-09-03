The movie that features the biggest explosion of all time









Any good action movie can benefit from having at least one massive explosion scene. Even though the most essential aspect of any story is the characters, it’s easier to get the job done with mountains of pyrotechnics going off in front of the camera, eventually triggering the animalistic side of the human brain looking to see huge spectacles onscreen. Before Christopher Nolan got in on the explosive conversation with Oppenheimer, the world of James Bond had already made the biggest explosion of all time.

Throughout action movie history, the primitive version of movie explosions tended to be reasonably quaint. To not injure anyone on the set, the shots would have to be stock footage that people could use from a library or done at a considerable distance away from the talent so they wouldn’t risk their lives.

Just like all great action thrillers, though, it all comes back to James Bond. In every adaptation of Ian Fleming’s beloved spy, it’s almost expected for Bond to make his way out of explosive situations, whether that’s with car crashes or actual bombs. For a handful of years, though, it looked like even MI6’s greatest agent suffered from a lack of authenticity onscreen.

While it was clear that Pierce Brosnan had the charming aspect of Bond down to a tee, his final turns as the character in movies like Tomorrow Never Dies became the victim of far too much green screen, almost looking like the audience was watching a compelling James Bond video game than an actual film.

Despite some apprehension about bringing in Daniel Craig as the next iteration of Bond, Casino Royale made for one of the grittiest Bond films ever put to screen. Benefiting from brilliant stunt work and controlled techniques like parkour, Craig’s debut as the character made for a pseudo-origin story for Bond, down to him not saying his signature namedrop until the movie’s end.

The violence in the movie also had an added sense of realism. When escaping one of the grizzliest fight scenes in the film, the amount of car flips in one shot is astonishing, looking like a genuine crash rather than a controlled shoot.

While there have been a handful of hiccups in the road with films like Quantum of Solace, Craig’s performance in Spectre heralded one of the greatest explosions in recorded history. As Bond and Madeleine Swann are escaping from the enemy’s bunker built underground, the ending shot features a massive explosion of the compound. To get just the proper effects, the budget required 2,2224 gallons of kerosene and 73 pounds of explosives to be executed properly, earning it the accolade of ‘Largest Stunt Explosion’ in the Guinness Book of World Records.

That wouldn’t even be the last time that the Bond franchise broke a world record. For the follow-up and Craig’s swan song to the role, No Time To Die, the stunt team also broke the record for ‘Most High Explosives in One Shot’, beating out 65 kilograms of explosives with a mammoth 140 kilograms.

Given the evergreen nature of the Bond story, though, there are even more world records to uncover. Now that Oppenheimer has been released and rumblings about Christopher Nolan wanting to possibly direct a Bond movie, perhaps even more world records are in the future for Commander Bond.