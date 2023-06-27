The movie Greta Gerwig wants “to live inside”









The name Greta Gerwig has become synonymous with intricate, emotionally resonant storytelling that often unravels in the world of contemporary realism, as evident in her directorial triumphs like debut feature Lady Bird and sophomore film Little Women.

With her undeniable affection for intricate female characters and coming-of-age narratives, you might expect her favourite film to fall neatly within a similar genre or, at least, thematic territory. Surprisingly, Gerwig’s cinematic loves extend far beyond her filmmaking comfort zone – specifically, it reaches into the world of westerns.

If you’re struggling to connect the dots between Gerwig and westerns, you’re not alone. On the surface, it seems an odd coupling – Gerwig’s delicate dissection of life’s quiet moments appears far removed from the rugged masculinity and desert landscapes that mark the western genre. However, the Lady Bird director recently unveiled her admiration for one particular western classic, the 1959 John Wayne film Rio Bravo.

During a joint interview with IndieWire and Movies on Demand, Gerwig wasn’t merely content to praise the Howard Hawks-directed film. She took it a step further, revealing that it’s a movie she “wants to live inside”, presumably referencing its rich and almost cosy atmosphere, complex world-building and timeless and loveable characters. The implicit nostalgia in her comment and she added lament that “we don’t make those movies now” suggests a deep-seated reverence for a bygone era of filmmaking.

Starring Wayne alongside Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson, Rio Bravo is undeniably a standout film in the genre. Its narrative, which revolves around a small-town sheriff trying to keep a murderer in jail despite the efforts of a powerful rancher, mixes traditional western grit with compelling character dynamics and a distinct and slightly abstract undercurrents of tension — a far cry from some of the more two-dimensional features associated with the genre.

What may have appealed to Gerwig, beyond the obvious, could be the film’s unwavering attention to detail, its carefully crafted dialogue, and the arcs that see the characters drastically changed from the people we knew at the beginning – a type of storytelling closely mirrored by Gerwig’s own work.

The fact that filmmakers often find inspiration in works vastly different from their own is illuminating. Whilst a John Wayne western might be the furthest sort of film you could imagine from Gerwig’s own sensibilities, it demonstrates an aptitude of the director to identify themes, motifs and levels of narrative that clearly can be appropriated and re-used in entirely different genres and settings.

Considering her previously professed love for Wayne, maybe as we continue to appreciate Gerwig’s work and wait in frenzied anticipation of her upcoming Barbie film, we might spot echoes of the classic western spirit subtly infused into her distinct brand of contemporary filmmaking.