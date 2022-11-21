The movie Brad Pitt compared to "dogs**t"









Not just a commercial darling but a critical one, too, Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt is widely considered to be one of the most iconic movie stars of all time. Often avoiding the allure of blockbuster filmmaking, Pitt has teamed up with some of the finest filmmakers of contemporary cinema, finding great success with the likes of Steven Soderbergh, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Terrence Malick, Spike Jonze, David Fincher, Terry Gilliam and Adam McKay.

Although he enjoyed an early career on the small screen and in a variety of independent film roles, featuring in The Dark Side of the Sun and Cutting Class in the late 1980s, true success wouldn’t come for the young actor until 1991 when he worked with Ridley Scott on the feminist masterpiece, Thelma & Louise. Taking a great deal of the headlines for the Oscar-winning movie, thanks to his stunning appearance as the heartthrob J.D, Pitt steadily rose in prominence throughout the remainder of the 1990s.

Quentin Tarantino and Tony Scott would be the next to give the actor a leg-up, hiring his services for the 1993 movie True Romance with Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. 28 years later, Pitt and Tarantino would once again join forces for arguably the director’s greatest ever feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a role which would finally earn the actor an Academy Award for his contributions to acting.

Just like any actor, however, Pitt’s career has been spiked with moments of great success and quagmires of inconsistency, and the American icon is very critical of one film in particular.

According to a copy of New York magazine from 1997, Pitt bitterly recalled his time in the 1997 movie The Devil’s Own, co-starring Harrison Ford and Natascha McElhone. Enraged at his time on the set of the film, he states that the movie was “the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking, if you can even call it that, that I’ve ever seen”.

The cop-drama follows a police officer who uncovers the real identity of his house guest Rory (Pitt), with the young man being an I.R.A. terrorist in hiding. Fuming at how the movie played out, the actor told the publication, “We had a great script, but it got tossed,” furiously explaining, “I couldn’t believe it. We had twenty pages of dogshit. To have to make something up as you go along-Jesus, what pressure! I don’t know why anyone would want to continue making that movie”.

A quick PR job forced Pitt to retract some of his statements, but by then, the damage had already been done, and the world became aware of the production nightmare that was the 1997 movie. With a script being written during production, the team often had to work day-by-day, almost making things up and they went along as the tension between Ford, Pitt and director Alan J. Pakula steadily grew.

Take a look at the trailer for the disastrous movie, below.